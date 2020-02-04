2020 Wyoming commit: Buck Coors

Wyoming football got a commitment from Buck Coors, a 5-foot-11, 165-pound athlete from Loveland, Colorado, on Feb. 4.
Coors also had offers from Eastern Michigan and Western Colorado among others. He isn't ranked by the major recruiting services.
I am officially committed to the University of Wyoming! It’s been a great journey and I couldn’t have done it without the support of family friends teammates and coaches. All glory to God!! Can’t wait to get to work! @CraigBohl @wyo_football pic.twitter.com/D1DKJnhULJ— Buck Coors (@BuckCoors) February 4, 2020
