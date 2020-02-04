2020 Wyoming commit: Colin O'Brien

Wyoming football got a commitment from Colin O'Brien, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end from Mission Viejo, California, on Jan. 24.
O'Brien also had offers from Boise State and UMass among others. He's ranked a three-star prospect by 247Sports and a two-star recruit by Rivals.
Very excited and proud to announce that I have 100% committed to the University of Wyoming! @wyo_football #gocowboys #rideforthebrand pic.twitter.com/IY4M0W5lSe— Colin Burke O'Brien (@colinobrien_) January 24, 2020
