2020 Wyoming commit: Connor Shay
UW FOOTBALL RECRUITING

2020 Wyoming commit: Connor Shay

Pokes Authority logo

Wyoming football got a commitment from Connor Shay, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker from Danville, California, on Feb. 1.

Shay also had offers from Fresno State and Utah among others. He's ranked a two-star prospect by Rivals.

Click here to view the entire 2020 Wyoming football recruiting tracker.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

Shay Tracker

Position: LB

Height: 6-2

Weight: 210

Hometown: Danville, California

School: Monte Vista

Stars: 2 (Rivals)

Profiles: 247SportsRivals

Highlights: Hudl

