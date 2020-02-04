2020 Wyoming commit: Connor Shay

Wyoming football got a commitment from Connor Shay, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker from Danville, California, on Feb. 1.
Shay also had offers from Fresno State and Utah among others. He's ranked a two-star prospect by Rivals.
Click here to view the entire 2020 Wyoming football recruiting tracker.
COMMITED🤠💛 #gopokes #rideforthebrand pic.twitter.com/WSqKGPwJ71— Connor Shay (@_Connor_Shay) February 1, 2020
Davis Potter
College Sports Reporter
Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.
