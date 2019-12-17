2020 Wyoming commit: Mana Taimani

Wyoming football got a commitment from Mana Taimani, a 6-foot-5, 306-pound offensive lineman from Concord, California, on Dec. 17.
You have free articles remaining.
Taimani also had offers from San Jose State, Sacramento State and Portland State among others. He's ranked as a two-star recruit by Rivals.
Click here to view the entire 2020 Wyoming football recruiting tracker.
Doin it for you Tui 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/RQJQ50mxeX— mana 🌴 (@mana_taimani) December 17, 2019
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.