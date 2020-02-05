You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
2020 Wyoming commit: Nick Null
View Comments
UW FOOTBALL RECRUITING

2020 Wyoming commit: Nick Null

{{featured_button_text}}
Pokes Authority logo

Wyoming football got a verbal commitment from Nick Null, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound graduate transfer kicker/punter from Bradenton, Florida, on Feb. 5.

Null began his career at Cornell and has one year of eligibility left. He earned all-Ivy League honorable mention honors this past season and was a second-team all-league selection as placekicker in 2017.

Click here to view the entire 2020 Wyoming football recruiting tracker.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

Null Tracker

Position: K/P

Height: 5-11

Weight: 175

Hometown: Bradenton, Florida

Previous School: Cornell

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News