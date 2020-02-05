2020 Wyoming commit: Nick Null

Wyoming football got a verbal commitment from Nick Null, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound graduate transfer kicker/punter from Bradenton, Florida, on Feb. 5.
You have free articles remaining.
Null began his career at Cornell and has one year of eligibility left. He earned all-Ivy League honorable mention honors this past season and was a second-team all-league selection as placekicker in 2017.
Click here to view the entire 2020 Wyoming football recruiting tracker.
After a great talk with @CoachCBohl and @Coach_SBMoore I am excited to announce that I am fully committed @wyo_football. Excited for the opportunity! @OneOnOneKicking @_Mike_McCabe @BFentress— Nick Null (@NickolasNull) February 5, 2020
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.