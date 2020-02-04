2020 Wyoming commit: Tyrese Grant

Wyoming football got a commitment from Tyrese Grant, a 6-foot, 170-pound receiver from Daingerfield, Texas, on Jan. 26.
Grant, who was previously committed to Tulsa, also had offers from Utah, Hawaii and Colorado State among others. He's ranked a three-star prospect by 247Sports and a two-star recruit by Rivals.
#AGTG It’s Official I am Committed to the University of Wyoming @CoachCBohl @wyo_football 🤠💛📍#903MADE pic.twitter.com/Hmd1dozoav— Tyrese Grant (@TyreseGrant3) January 26, 2020
