Wyoming cornerback Tyler Hall signs with Atlanta Falcons

Former University of Wyoming cornerback Tyler Hall has signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent, his agency announced Saturday.

Hall had four interceptions, 20 passes defended and 75 solo tackles in his four years with the Cowboys. He returned one interception for a touchdown. He also played nickel back for the Pokes.

Hall is the third former Cowboy known to have joined an NFL team this weekend. Linebackers Logan Wilson (third round, Cincinnati Bengals) and Cassh Maluia (sixth round, New England Patriots) were both taken in the draft, which concluded Saturday afternoon.

Hall, a Hawthorne, California native, also returned kicks for Wyoming. He had 887 career return yards with two touchdowns, which came in consecutive games in 2017. He is the only player in school history to return two kickoffs for touchdowns in a single season.

He was named honorable mention All-Mountain West as a kick returner in 2017 and honorable mention All-Mountain West as a cornerback in 2018.

