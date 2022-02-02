Wyoming Cowboys add Deshawn Woods, the highest-ranked recruit in program history, to 2022 class

LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl and his coaching staff pulled off a rare SEC to Mountain West flip on national signing day.

Wyoming added Deshawn Woods to the Cowboys’ 2022 recruiting class Wednesday after the four-star offensive line prospect de-committed from Missouri.

Woods -- the highest-ranked recruit to ever sign with UW -- held Power 5 offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Miami, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

UW also signed long snapper Carson York from McKinney, Texas, and preferred walk-on offensive lineman Luke Sandy from Elizabeth, Colo.

Air Force transfer TJ Urban, an all-state high school quarterback in Nebraska, was also officially announced as a UW signee Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Woods is ranked by Rivals as the No. 1 recruit from the state of Nebraska and the No. 14 offensive guard in the nation.

Bohl used his Nebraska ties and credited offensive coordinator Tim Polasek, who knew about Woods since he was Iowa’s offensive line coach, and associated head coach Mike Grant for helping lure the big fish to the Pokes' pond.

“There's a tight-knit community within Omaha and then there is also a very tight-knit community in the African-American community in Omaha,” Bohl said. “Some of the people in that group that know everybody from that place, from youth football all the way up, we were connected to. We vetted Deshawn’s character, we found out a lot about him.”

Bohl doesn’t anticipate academic issues, rumored to be the reason why Woods isn’t headed to Missouri, being an issue for him enrolling and playing at UW.

Once the staff found out Woods was not heading to SEC country, linebackers coach Aaron Bohl followed up to gauge his interest in joining fellow 2022 recruits from Nebraska -- quarterback Caden Becker, safety Koa McIntyre and running back LJ Richardson -- in Laramie.

Woods visited UW on Jan. 28 and signed Wednesday.

“I think the future looks really bright, and we're certainly excited about having him,” Craig Bohl said of Woods’ potential impact on the program. “He is not an entitled guy that feels like he's got a silver spoon in his mouth. He wants a place that he can come and grow. He was really impressed with our facilities, he loved going snowmobiling and he embraced the mountains.

"It was a neat, neat deal.”

York, a 6-1, 180-pound incoming freshman, will focus exclusively on long snapping for the Cowboys.

During last year’s fall camp, starting long snapper Read Sunn suffered a season-ending knee injury in a non-contact drill playing linebacker. Freshman Tommy Wroblewski did the snapping on field goals and extra points and junior Teagan Liufau snapped on punts during the 2021 season.

“Carson had played some linebacker. I loved the fact that he could run and cover,” Bohl said of York’s high school tape. “He was very accurate. He had ice running through his veins.”

Sandy, who is listed at 6-2, 285, played on both sides of the ball at Legend High in Colorado. He is expected to be a part of the impressive offensive line class headlined by Wood.

During the early signing period, UW added offensive linemen Jagger Filippone of Torrey Pines, Calif., Mykel Janise of Beaumont, Texas, Rex Johnson of Logan, Iowa, and Wes King of Appleton, Wis.

“I thought on our first signing day with the four guys we signed, going into it I was like, OK, if we sign two I will be pleased, if we sign three I will be really happy,” Bohl said. “We signed all four.”

Bohl wasn’t planning to add another scholarship offensive lineman to the class unless a “16-millimeter guy” showed up on UW’s radar, meaning a player that stands out on film.

Woods, the second-highest ranked MW recruit in the cycle behind Boise State four-star linebacker Dishawn Misa, fit the bill and headlines the Cowboys' 17-man class.

“We're not into recruiting stars. We're into recruiting players,” Bohl said of inking a touted prospect like Woods, the first four-star recruit to sign with UW in 20 years. “This guy is a heck of a player. I think he's going to really benefit from our environment here at Wyoming and I believe we're going to benefit having him in our program.”

