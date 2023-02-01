Wyoming Cowboys add eight scholarship players to 2023 recruiting class

LARAMIE – A whole new crop of Cowboys are ready to ride for the brand.

Wyoming, which signed 13 high school players and landed Northern Illinois transfer running back Harrison Waylee during the early period on Dec. 21, finished off the 2023 recruiting class Wednesday.

UW head coach Craig Bohl announced the signing of five additional high school players and three transfers.

The Cowboys also restocked the roster with 13 preferred walk-ons, including in-state prospects Abraham Bangoura (Laramie), Cody Crawford (Natrona County) and Kayden LaFramboise (Thunder Basin).

Snow Community College transfer Lucas Chappell (Star Valley) and Black Hills State transfer Jevon Davis (Kelly Walsh) are also homegrown players that are walking on.

"I know we didn’t sign a Wyoming kid to a scholarship, but that next set of guys, I think, are going to be guys that are going to be playing from the state of Wyoming," UW director of recruiting and running backs coach Gordie Haug said.

After analyzing the 7-6 finish to the 2022 season, the coaching staff determined the running back and wide receiver rooms needed to be bolstered during the traditional February signing period.

Joining Waylee in the competition to replace Titus Swen, who is headed to the NFL draft after getting the boot from Bohl, is incoming freshman Tyler Jacklich, who comes from the same high school in Modesto, California, that produced current UW running back Dawaiian McNeely.

“He’s a special kid,” Haug said of Jacklich, who the staff tried to sign in December. “I’m really excited. He could potentially come in and do some things this year. He’s that type of guy.”

After losing leading receiver Joshua Cobbs, who transferred to Houston, the staff dipped into the portal to find some more speed at the position.

Both Vanderbilt transfer Devin Boddie and Holy Cross transfer Ayir Asante will be given an opportunity to have an immediate impact in the fall. They will join a group that includes Alex Brown, Ryan Marquez, Caleb Merritt, Will Pelissier, Jaylen Sargent and Wyatt Wieland.

The Cowboys ranked 125th out of 131 FBS teams in passing yards (132.2 per game) and 122nd in yards per pass attempt (5.7) last season. Starting quarterback Andrew Peasley is returning after a shaky finish to his first season at UW.

“There’s no doubt anytime we can see ourselves as being one-dimensional, that’s a real challenge,” Bohl said of bringing in Boddie and Asante. “We’re going to need to stretch the field vertically, we’re going to need to separate. Now if you’ve got a couple guys that can really go, that really changes the dynamics.”

Tyrecus Davis, a Navarro College transfer, was a player UW began studying in the middle of the season. The cornerback officially signed Wednesday and will begin competing for the starting job vacated by Cam Stone (transferred to Hawaii) during spring practice.

The Pokes return 20 of the 22 starters from the Arizona Bowl after losing only six seniors to graduation and nine total players to the portal.

“Last year at this time sitting in this chair there were a lot of unknowns,” Bohl said. “And just because you have more known players it does not dictate that you’re going to have a successful season. But I can tell you I’m really optimistic about this group.”

UW signed three high school offensive line prospects – Nathan Geiger of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; Brandt Rice of Wausau, Wisconsin; and Kuba Tyszka of Norridge, Illinois – as scholarship players.

The Cowboys also lassoed safety Jones Thomas, whose dad played at Colorado State, out of Fort Collins. Three preferred walk-ons, including promising defensive end Jordan Turnbull, are also from Colorado.

“There’s a reason why we’ve beaten, and the school is going to remain nameless,” Bohl said of UW engaging in recruiting battles south of the state line. “We’ve rolled in there and some people might not think it’s that big a deal, but we’ve won our fair share.”