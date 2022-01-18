Wyoming Cowboys add four players after losing 10 to transfer portal

LARAMIE – A handful of notable contributors bid farewell to the football program that developed them and some new faces will need introductions when Wyoming begins its winter strength and conditioning program this week.

The Cowboys have lost 10 players to the NCAA transfer portal, with four of them moving on to Power 5 programs and two quarterbacks joining teams UW defeated last season during a 7-6 finish.

Craig Bohl and his staff have responded by adding four players from the portal, including a linebacker from the Big Ten and a cornerback from the SEC, as well as a junior college transfer.

Here’s an update on the UW football transactions wire since the victory over Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 21 in Boise, Idaho:

Secondary shakeup

Starting cornerbacks C.J. Coldon and Azizi Hearn, who entered the portal on Dec. 26 as graduate transfers, are both joining Power 5 programs.

Coldon, who had 67 tackles and a team-high 10 pass breakups in 2021, is transferring to Oklahoma, where former Clemson head coach Brent Venables has taken over as head coach.

Hearn, who started his career at Arizona before transferring to UW, will finish his career back in the Pac-12 at UCLA. The super senior from Oceanside, California, had 80 tackles and 13 pass breakups in 29 games for the Cowboys over the last three seasons.

Shortly after Coldon and Hearn made their decisions public Sunday, Mississippi cornerback Jakorey Hawkins announced he is headed to Laramie to help fill the void.

The former three-star prospect had 32 tackles, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles as a role player for the Rebels. Hawkins, who had two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 2020, should be able to compete for a starting job with the Cowboys.

UW, which lost safety Rome Weber (Western Kentucky) to the portal, also added Air Force safety TJ Urban on Saturday after recruiting the Millard South (Neb.) athlete coming out of high school in 2020.

Urban, a prep quarterback, has four years of eligibility remaining after playing for the Air Force prep team last season.

In addition to Weber, UW lost safeties Esaias Gandy and Braden Smith to graduation and safety Cameron Murray transferred to Northern Colorado.

Laramie-Logan QB swap

Two weeks after starting quarterback Levi Williams transferred from UW to Mountain West rival Utah State, former Aggies quarterback Andrew Peasley announced he was joining the Cowboys.

Williams will compete with incumbent starter Logan Bonner (3,628 yards, 36 touchdowns) and Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl hero Cooper Legas (171 yards, two touchdowns vs. Oregon State) in Logan, Utah.

Peasley, who passed for 830 yards with seven touchdowns and rushed for 510 yards and three touchdowns during his career as a backup at Utah State, will have the most experience of any of UW’s 2022 starting quarterback candidates.

Snow College transfer Evan Svoboda will also compete during spring practice with returners Gavin Beerup, Hank Gibbs and Jayden Clemons. Incoming true freshman Caden Becker of Omaha, Nebraska, will join the fray this summer.

Former UW starter Sean Chambers, who was benched midseason and replaced by Williams, has transferred to Montana State to play for former Cowboys offensive coordinator Brent Vigen.

Power 5 pilfering

Bohl takes pride in UW being a developmental program with a track record of sending players to the NFL, including current playoff stars Josh Allen and Logan Wilson.

But the Pokes developed four lightly recruited players into Power 5 transfers this offseason.

Running back Xazavian Valladay will use his extra year of eligibility at Arizona State and star wide receiver Isaiah Neyor is taking his talents to Tennessee.

So two former Cowboys will play in the Pac-12 (Hearn, Valladay), one in the Big 12 (Coldon) and one in the SEC (Neyor) next season.

Butkus Award finalist Chad Muma is headed to the NFL draft after a stellar career with the Cowboys.

Michigan State transfer Cole DeMarzo will be joining UW’s linebacker room looking to make an impact in Laramie.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

