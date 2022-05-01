 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW FOOTBALL

Wyoming Cowboys add more SEC flavor to program after spring game

LARAMIE – The NCAA transfer portal hit Wyoming hard during the winner.

Craig Bohl and his staff have come up with a strong counterpunch by adding SEC talent.

Mississippi transfer cornerback Jakorey Hawkins stole the spotlight with an interception and two other deflections during Saturday’s spring game in his War Memorial Stadium debut.

“Jakorey is learning our defense and really applying the skills that (cornerbacks) coach (Benny) Boyd is teaching him,” Bohl said. “He has meshed in with our locker room and he has good speed and play-making ability.”

Shortly after the game, Alabama transfer defensive end Keelan Cox announced he was committing to the Cowboys instead of Big 12 opportunities at Iowa State and TCU.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound sophomore did not get on the field as a walk-on with the Crimson Tide, but Cox could have a similar impact on UW’s defensive line as Hawkins is having on the secondary.

Cox visited Laramie over the weekend and watched Hawkins and his future teammates compete.

The Pokes lost Garrett Crall to graduation and Solomon Byrd (Georgia Tech), Victor Jones (Akron) and Jaylen Pate (Northwestern) to the portal.

Bohl praised young defensive ends Sabastian Harsh, DeVonne Harris, Oluwaseyi Omotosho and Braden Siders throughout the spring, but Cox will add some much-needed depth to the unit.

The hiring of Oscar Giles, the longtime Texas defensive line coach, is already paying off with the addition of Cox, who is from the talent-rich Houston area and still has four years of eligibility remaining.

“I don't know if there's a high school in the state of Texas that if Oscar walked in, they're not going to know who Oscar Giles is," Bohl said. "I think that's going to help us also."

UW’s roster already featured 18 players from the Lone Star State, including projected starters Titus Swen (running back), Joshua Cobbs (wide receiver), Cameron Stone (cornerback) and Shae Suiaunoa (linebacker).

“What we have found is our brand in the state of Texas is well-received by high school coaches. Much more so than I thought,” Bohl said. “I think some players in Texas are used to seeing pickups and cowboy boots, and the lure of playing in the west where there aren't urban cowboys but real cowboys. It's kind of been a great match."

Sunday was the final day players could put in the paperwork seeking a transfer and still play at another school in 2022.

UW had two players, super senior defensive tackle Ravontae Holt and redshirt freshman safety Michael Chavez, reportedly enter the portal over the weekend.

Holt, who is trying to make his way back from a third torn ACL with the Cowboys, told the Star-Tribune at the start of spring practice he would not be healthy for fall camp but wanted to play at some point during the season.

Nose guard Cole Godbout and defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole have emerged as two of the better interior linemen in the Mountain West.

“Simply put: The fire is still in me,” Holt said. “This is a game I’ve been playing since I was a child. It’s hard to just quit on it.”

Chavez had one tackle in the spring game. Air Force safety transfer TJ Urban suffered a torn ACL during the first spring practice.

But defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel is confident Isaac White, Miles Sanders and Wyett Ekeler, who separated themselves in the competition entering the summer, will dramatically improve the team’s safety play from last season.

Since the end of the 2021 season, UW has lost 15 players to the portal. Six of the transfers have signed with Power 5 programs.

The Cowboys have added seven transfers, including four from Power 5 programs – Cox, Hawkins, linebacker Cole DeMarzo (Michigan State) and cornerback Deron Harrell (Wisconsin).

In addition to adding Cox and Hawkins from SEC programs, Bohl and his staff were able to flip Missouri offensive lineman DeShawn Woods on signing day. The four-star offensive line prospect will join the team this summer as the highest ranked recruit in program history.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Pokes in the Portal

Tracking the players leaving and joining the Wyoming Cowboys this offseason:

(Transferring out)

Keyon Blankenbaker, nickel back, entered portal on Dec. 4 as a graduate transfer

Solomon Byrd, defensive end, entered the portal on March 18 as a graduate transfer, signed with Georgia Tech on April 29

Sean Chambers, quarterback, entered the portal on Dec. 23, signed with Montana State on Jan. 9

Michael Chavez, safety, entered the portal on May 1

C.J. Coldon, cornerback, entered the portal on Dec. 26 as a graduate transfer, signed with Oklahoma on Jan. 16

Azizi Hearn, cornerback, entered the portal on Dec. 26 as a graduate transfer, signed with UCLA on Jan. 16

Ravontae Holt, defensive tackle, entered the portal on April 30 as a graduate transfer

Victor Jones, defensive lineman, entered portal on Dec. 23 as a graduate transfer, signed with Akron on Jan. 7

Cameron Murray, safety, entered portal on Dec. 22 as a graduate transfer, signed with Northern Colorado on Jan. 5

Isaiah Neyor, wide receiver, entered portal on Dec. 22, committed to Tennessee on Jan. 8, signed with Texas on Jan. 22

Jaylen Pate, defensive end, entered the portal on Jan. 19 as a graduate transfer, signed with Northwestern on April 2

Xazavian Valladay, running back, entered portal on Dec. 27 as a graduate transfer, signed with Arizona State on Jan. 11

Rome Weber, safety, entered portal on Dec. 23, signed with Western Kentucky on Jan. 7

Levi Williams, quarterback, entered portal on Dec. 22, signed with Utah State on Dec. 30

Malik Williams, offensive lineman, entered the portal on March 22

(Transferring in)

Keelan Cox, defensive end, Alabama, committed to Wyoming on April 30

Cole DeMarzo, linebacker, Michigan State, committed to Wyoming on Jan. 8, signed on Jan. 19

Jakorey Hawkins, cornerback, Mississippi, committed to Wyoming on Jan. 16, signed on Jan. 19

Deron Harrell, cornerback, Wisconsin, signed at Wyoming on Jan. 19

Andrew Peasley, quarterback, Utah State, committed to Wyoming on Jan. 13, signed Jan. 19

Evan Svoboda, quarterback, Snow College, committed to Wyoming on Jan. 6

TJ Urban, safety, Air Force, committed to Wyoming on Jan. 15

