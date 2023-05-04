LARAMIE – Craig Bohl wanted another arm for fall camp.

Wyoming’s head coach is getting a quarterback talented enough to create competition for incumbent starter Andrew Peasley.

Carson May, a former four-star prospect who started his career at Iowa, committed to the Cowboys on Thursday.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound May entered the transfer portal on Jan. 3 and spent the spring semester at Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

May originally signed with the Hawkeyes to play in the Big Ten shortly after current UW offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Polasek left his position as Iowa’s offensive line coach to join Bohl’s staff.

After a prolific high school career in Oklahoma, May also was offered by Western Michigan and Old Dominion. He passed for 8,549 yards and 107 touchdowns during his career at Jones High School.

Peasley is expected to be the starter when the Pokes host Texas Tech on Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium. The super senior completed 52.4% of his passes for 1,574 yards with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2022 after transferring from Utah State.

Jayden Clemons completed 41.4% of his passes for 145 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in relief of an injured Peasley against Colorado State and Boise State.

Evan Svoboda, a 6-5, 245-pound sophomore, was given second-team snaps throughout spring practice.

The three healthy UW quarterbacks did not perform well in the Brown and Gold game behind a depleted offensive line and with key skill players sitting out.

UW was in the market to add another quarterback when Caden Becker, who has since transferred to Nebraska as a walk-on, was moved to defensive end, and backup Hank Gibbs transferred to Northern Colorado.

Kaden Anderson, a 6-4, 221-pound true freshman from Southlake, Texas, enrolled early but is still on the mend from a torn ACL suffered in high school.