Wyoming Cowboys adding more Wisconsin flavor to 2023 recruiting class

LARAMIE – Wyoming might have to add cheese curds to the training table menu at this rate.

The Cowboys received a verbal commitment from Brandt Rice, an offensive lineman from Wausau, Wisconsin, on Monday.

The 6-foot-4, 276-pound prospect had offers from a list of Group of Five and FCS programs, including Mountain West rivals Air Force and San Jose State.

UW will now have three incoming freshmen from Wisconsin with Rice joining three-star running back Keany Parks (Kenosha) and two-star offensive lineman Quinn Grovesteen (Evansville) in the 2023 recruiting class.

The Pokes had a verbal commitment from Evan Herrmann, a defensive end from Sussex, Wisconsin, before he flipped and signed with Vanderbilt during the early period.

Three current Cowboys – standout defensive tackle Cole Godbout (Hudson), nose tackle Gavin Meyer (Franklin) and offensive lineman Wes King (Appleton) – are from the Badger State.

UW head coach Craig Bohl still has ties to the area from his days as a young assistant at Wisconsin.

“Growing up my dream school was Wisconsin, but I went a different route. I don’t regret anything,” Godbout said before returning to Big Ten country for UW’s 2022 opener against Illinois. “I’m glad I’m wearing the colors I am and really ready to show them what they missed out on.”

Rice, rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, will sign with UW on Wednesday and join a class that includes 13 other high school players signed on Dec. 21.

The Pokes also landed Northern Illinois running back transfer Harrison Waylee during the early period.

Vanderbilt wide receiver Devin Boddie, Navarro College cornerback Tyrecus Davis and Modesto Community College defensive end Ethan Day are expected to sign Wednesday.

A handful of preferred walk-ons, including Natrona County’s Cody Crawford, Thunder Basin's Kayden LaFramboise and Laramie’s Abraham Bangoura, will also be joining the program.

UW did not sign any in-state players during the early period. Cody’s Luke Talich chose Notre Dame over the Cowboys and Power 5 offers.

Sheridan’s Colson Coon, the two-time Gatorade player of the year in Wyoming, announced Monday he will be walking on at Montana State to play with his older brother, Garrett.

“I think if you look at the past history over the nine years, I cannot recall a time when there’s been a player in the state that we passed on that turned out to be a solid player,” Bohl said in December. “We’re comfortable with where we’re at and we’re going to continue to cull through it.”

Bohl announced the hiring of Kirby O’Meara as UW’s new director of player personnel on Monday night. The former Central Arkansas player held the same position at UCF last year and was previously a recruiting assistant at Florida.

O’Meara replaces Ian McGrew, who resigned on Nov. 29 after spending nine seasons at UW working for Bohl.

“After conducting an extensive national search and vetting a great pool of candidates, we’re excited about Kirby joining our staff,” Bohl said in a release. “He has an excellent background in recruiting and will add great value to our recruiting department.”

Bohl and Gordie Haug, UW’s director of recruiting and running backs coach, will participate in a signing day press conference at noon on Wednesday.