LARAMIE – The moment Andrew Johnson has been dreaming about since childhood is close to becoming a reality.

The former Cheyenne Central standout is expected to make his Wyoming debut at strong safety against Texas Tech on Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium (5:30 p.m., CBS).

Johnson is listed as Isaac White’s backup on the depth chart released this week by UW head coach Craig Bohl.

The Cowboys' secondary will need all hands-on deck to slow down the Red Raiders’ tempo offense.

“I’m ready for it,” Johnson said. “I think I was telling some of my friends the other day, like, we’ve grown up in front of this. Now being in front of your home crowd and your home fans, it means that much more to you. It’s really special.

“I’ve been in that stadium all my life watching the Cowboys. Now being on the other side of it and being cheered for, it’s hard to describe.”

Johnson, who led the state in receiving yards during his senior season, redshirted at UW in 2021 and did not appear in any games last season.

During spring practice, everything started to click for Johnson. The 6-foot-1, 193-pound sophomore will be a key rotation player on what could be a special UW defense that features preseason Mountain West defensive player of the year Easton Gibbs and fellow all-MW first-team picks Jordan Bertagnole and DeVonne Harris.

“I’ve made huge steps with understanding the playbook and the game of football better, which I think is starting to translate to the football field,” Johnson said. “The more comfortable you are with knowing your stuff, the faster you can play. That’s what I’m seeing right now.”

White was fourth on the team with 66 tackles last season, one behind starting free safety Wyett Ekeler.

TJ Urban, a redshirt freshman who missed the 2022 campaign with a knee injury after transferring from Air Force, is Ekeler’s backup.

Buck Coors, who was in line to be the first safety off the bench, suffered a hand injury last week that required surgery and will keep him out indefinitely.

“My heart goes out to him,” Johnson said of Coors. “It’s a hard thing. Seeing his face when it happened, you just knew instantly. He’s one of my best friends so not only the football side of it, but personally, it hit me different.”

Another in-state prospect, Jevon Davis, is trying to get up to speed at free safety. The versatile former Kelly Walsh football player and sprinter transferred from Black Hills State to UW in the spring as a walk-on.

“The speed of play is different so adjusting to that has been a little bit of a journey, but I think it’s going well,” said Davis, whose older sister, Jerayah Davis, was an All-America sprinter and long jumper at UW. "The playbook is definitely another big difference. That has been challenging for me this fall camp.”

Davis, who graduated from KW in 2019 and joined the BHSU program during the pandemic season, is listed as a sophomore by UW. He finished with 12 tackles in 10 games for the Yellow Jackets last season.

“There’s a lot of potential there. He’s fast, he’s a strong kid, and his numbers in the weight room are crazy,” Johnson said of Davis. “We’ve seen some great stuff from him. He’s still new to all the playbook, so it’s really that. You just have to get comfortable with it to play fast. He’s still learning it, but as soon as that clicks, he’s going to be a really good player.”

Freshmen Koa McIntyre, Lafai Purcell, Jones Thomas, Miles Tucker, Nikos Varelas and sophomore Brenndan Warady are the other backup safeties on the 2023 roster.