AUSTIN, Texas – If the challenge of playing Texas wasn’t tall enough, the Pokes will have to do it without their starting quarterback.

Andrew Peasley is not QB1 for Wyoming against the fourth-ranked Longhorns on Saturday night due to an undisclosed injury, according to sources.

Evan Svoboda made his first career start for the Cowboys (2-0). The 6-foot-5, 245-pound sophomore played in the wins against Texas Tech and Portland State but did not attempt a pass.

A UW spokesperson told the Star-Tribune Friday night that "Andrew is on the trip, coach is excited to see him play tomorrow."

Peasley, who spent most of the fourth quarter on the bench icing a shoulder while Svoboda handled the snaps in the 31-17 win over the FCS Vikings, told the Star-Tribune on Monday that he was feeling well and excited about this challenge.

“Heck yeah,” Peasley said when asked if he was ready to compete against a Texas team coming off a 34-24 victory at then-No. 3 Alabama. “We’re always going to be an underdog no matter who we play, so I think it will be fun for us to get this opportunity to go into a big crowd against a No. 4-ranked team in the nation.”

Svoboda, who boldly chose No. 17 as his jersey and has a similar build to Josh Allen, will get a chance to step into the spotlight in front of a crowd of over 100,000 at DKR-Memorial Stadium. He did not appear in any games last season after transferring from Snow College and has eight yards rushing on three attempts this season.

Peasley, who threw the game-tying touchdown in double overtime against Texas Tech and had a career-high three touchdown passes against Portland State, has completed 58% of his passes for 350 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.

About two hours before kickoff, Peasley took the field and attempted some short passes without pads before sitting on the bench next to offensive coordinator Tim Polasek with his head down.

Svoboda took snaps from starting center Nofoafia Tulafono during pregame warmups.

The severity of Peasley's injury and his availability in a backup role is unclear.

Jayden Clemons is available and appeared to be taking the second-team snaps during warmups. The junior threw the game-winning touchdown against Colorado State and was intercepted in the end zone to finish the loss to Boise State in relief of Peasley last November.

Starting cornerback Kolbey Taylor will also miss the game. He did not take the field for pregame warmups.