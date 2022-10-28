Wyoming Cowboys are looking for long-distance road win at Hawaii

LARAMIE – The Cowboys grabbed the Jim Bridger Rifle last season and promptly shot themselves in the foot with it.

Wyoming followed up its 44-17 win at Utah State with a 38-14 home loss to Hawaii in the 2021 regular-season finale.

A total of 15 Pokes would enter the transfer portal soon after and only seven UW starters from that game made the return trip to Honolulu this year.

Hawaii also experienced massive roster turnover after head coach Todd Graham resigned in mid-January and was replaced by Timmy Chang.

The Cowboys (5-3, 3-1 Mountain West) will try to return from paradise with possession of the Paniolo Trophy by beating the Warriors (2-6, 1-2 MW) on Saturday night at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex in Honolulu (10 p.m., T1 Sports app/Spectrum pay-per-view).

“We’re coming back with a chip on our shoulder after last year’s game,” UW linebacker Easton Gibbs said. “We know that wasn’t our best performance by any means and we just want to come out and play our best football. We have a sour taste in our mouth after last year’s game and we want to bring that trophy home.”

After the Pokes’ 28-14 win over Utah State last week, the team did not get to enjoy the 24-hour celebration rule.

Craig Bohl and his staff were back in the office about six hours after turning the lights off following the win. Then UW hit the practice field Sunday to make up for losing a day of preparation while traveling 3,334 air miles from Laramie to Honolulu.

The Cowboys planned to pack their running game after finishing with 362 yards and averaging 7.4 yards per carry against the reigning Mountain West champion Aggies.

The Warriors are 125th in the FBS in rushing yards allowed (212.1 per game). During last week’s 17-13 loss to Colorado State, Hawaii allowed Rams running back Avery Morrow to rush for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

Titus Swen and D.Q. James should enjoy paradise after combining for 280 yards and three touchdowns last week.

“They’ve given up some really big yards in some games. I would caution anybody … we’ve got to go earn that,” UW offensive coordinator Tim Polasek said. “We’ve got to go do that because they are pretty solid, they’re good inside, they’re stout and they’re tough.”

Polsek said Hawaii’s defensive line dominated the line of scrimmage in last year’s meeting when quarterback Levi Williams, who transferred to Utah State in December, was the Pokes’ leading rusher with 43 net yards.

UW’s reshuffled offensive line is looking to flip the script and extend the team’s winning streak to three games.

“I remember going to New Mexico we were thinking about how we played last year was just unacceptable,” redshirt freshman Jack Walsh, who made his first career start during the Cowboys’ victory over the Lobos in Albuquerque three weeks ago. “Going into these games you’ve got kind of that angry feeling because you know last year the result should have been different based on the guys you have and the way they play.

“Going into this game we’re angry because we know we should beat these guys. If we play the way we play, we should win.”

Andrew Peasley, coming off the emotional win over his former team, has given UW a more efficient passing game this season with nine touchdown passes and three interceptions over his first eight starts.

Hawaii counterpart Brayden Schager has just four touchdown passes and six interceptions, but running back Dedrick Parson is second in the MW with 10 rushing touchdowns, which only trails Air Force’s Brad Roberts (13).

Both teams will likely try to control the game on the ground.

“They’ve got a good running back and, like always, it’s about stopping the run,” Gibbs said. “That’s kind of the basis to all of our stuff is to make a team one-dimensional.”

UW leads the al-time series 15-11 and is 7-7 in Honolulu. But the Pokes haven’t beaten Hawaii on the road since 1997 and are 0-2 on Oahu under Bohl.

The Warriors, despite all of the dysfunction inside the program during the final days of the Graham era, celebrated with the Paniolo Trophy last year on a sunny November day at War Memorial Stadium.

The Cowboys need to return the favor to set up a potential November to remember in the chase for the program’s first MW title.

“It’s a different feeling,” Gibbs said. “Last year we were kind of playing the spoiler and this year we’re going out there week to week to try to just keep winning.”