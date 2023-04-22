LARAMIE – We ran out of bodies.

That’s what Blake Anderson told his head coaching counterpart after Utah State was bullied in the run game by Wyoming, which used two big tight ends as extra blockers last fall at War memorial Stadium.

The Cowboys gashed the then-reigning Mountain West champion Aggies for 330 yards on the ground (6.6 yards per attempt) during the 28-14 victory.

In 2023, UW head coach Craig Bohl will be looking for the tight ends, led by athletic play-makers Treyton Welch and John Michael Gyllenborg, to help the passing game evolve in the Pokes’ run-first offense.

“The play-action pass game, getting the ball down field, for Treyton and John-Mike, I think they can be really beneficial for us to utilize that,” Bohl said after Thursday’s practice.

Another talented tight end – 6-foot-5, 256-pound redshirt freshman Isaac Schoenfeld – was challenged by Bohl to shine during Saturday’s scrimmage.

“I didn’t think he scrimmaged real well last Saturday,” Bohl said. “I watched him in high school at Rock Springs and was really impressed with him and he had shown good things in practice. Last scrimmage he kind of went out and did not operate at the level.

"So, I challenged him (Thursday) and he had a really good practice. I said what we’re seeing today you need to do come Saturday when the lights are on.”

Despite losing Parker Christensen and Jackson Marcotte to graduation, tight end remains one of the strongest position groups on the roster.

Welch led UW with five touchdown receptions in 2022, and Gyllenborg has been the breakout star of the spring on offense. Colin O’Brien and Nick Miles add even more experience and size to the rotation.

Schoenfeld has the body and skills to join the rotation.

“Redshirt year was more of developing and trying to figure it out,” Schoenfeld said. “It was a big difference from playing high school to going into scout team. Just making the defense better was what my role was and figuring out blocking because I hadn’t done much in high school.

“I learned the speed of the game really is the biggest thing. We did a lot of swiping, coming across formations and hitting, so you learn the physicality of the next level and you learn the speed. Those are the biggest things I took away from playing against the No. 1 defense. For the most part I feel like I matched them pretty well.”

Mastering run blocking will still be Schoenfeld’s quickest path to getting on the field with the Pokes.

“That’s got to be our edge, that’s got to be our nature,” Bohl said of creating mismatches in the Mountain West with multiple tight end sets.

Driskill goes down

Caleb Driskill, another bruising homegrown player, is also expected to help in the passing game this season. The fullback from Gillette (Thunder Basin) sits in on the tight end meetings and was showing off his receiving skills out of the backfield until suffering a sprained knee on Thursday that will keep him out about four weeks.

“He had really become a weapon catching the ball time and time again,” Bohl said. “He established himself as a guy that can really have an impact. That (injury) will probably hurt our spring game attendance with the people from Gillette not coming. Anyhow, he has made great strides. A little disappointed for him.”

Perhaps more fans from Mountain View will now attend the Brown and Gold game next Saturday. That’s where Driskill’s backup, Kimball Madsen, is from.

Pokes over prom

UW’s wide receiver unit will be led by veterans Alex Brown, Gunner Gentry, Will Pelissier and Wyatt Wieland. Two grad transfers, Ayir Asante (Holy Cross) and Devin Boddie (Vanderbilt), will join the competition in the summer.

Justin Stevenson, a member of the 2023 recruiting class, enrolled at UW in January after graduating early from Paetow High School in Katy, Texas.

“I really wanted to get in the playbook early and get an advantage other freshmen coming in won’t have,” Stevenson said. “I wanted the opportunity to play. So, I’ve got to prove myself early. … It has been hard, but nothing comes easy. I’ve just got to keep working, keep my head down.”

Stevenson said he chose UW because he wanted to play at the FBS level. He also considered FCS Illinois State and Northern Iowa after helping lead Paetow to a 5A state championship in the football-crazed Lone Star State.

“Every day I have to remind myself he should be trying to find a prom date,” UW wide receivers coach Mike Grant said of his youngest pupil. “He has been a pleasant surprise. He’s picking things up. The strength level currently is not where it needs to be, but I’m pleased with where he’s at. He’s got to get stronger, and he will.”

Big Frank returns

UW’s offensive line, which lost starting right guard Emmanuel Pregnon to the transfer portal last week, received a boost with the return of Frank Crum on Thursday.

The 6-7, 315-pound right tackle from Laramie has 36 career starts under his belt entering his super senior season.

“He’s a joy to coach,” Bohl said. “Before he got his neck and head injury, he was really playing at a high, high level. We’re working to get him back slowly. A lot of six-year guys would do everything they could to not go through spring football, and he’s breathing down everybody’s neck to get out there.”

Sophomore Caden Barnett, the leading candidate to replace Eric Abojei at left tackle, has also been out with an injury this spring. Starting center Nofoafia Tulafono anchors the unit and sophomore Jack Walsh can either fill in for Pregnon at right guard or start at left guard.

The Pokes need to identify four more reliable offensive linemen before the Sept. 2 opener against Texas Tech. Redshirt freshmen Rex Johnsen, Wes King and Luke Sandy have made significant strides.

“You’ve got young O-linemen, but they’re getting tested right now by some of the best defensive linemen in our league,” offensive line coach Joe Tripodi said. “That can give us some confidence going into the season.”

Out of the Woods

Two more players, offensive lineman Deshawn Woods and running back Jordon Vaughn, entered the portal before Saturday’s major scrimmage.

Woods, the highest ranked recruit in program history, did not participate in spring practice due to academic issues. He was originally committed to Missouri.

Vaughn, who rushed for 67 yards and two touchdowns in the Arizona Bowl, was expected to continue his role as a backup in 2023 with the addition of Northern Illinois transfer Harrison Waylee.

UW has lost 15 players to the portal since the end of the 2022 season. Backup quarterback Hank Gibbs, quarterback turned defensive end Caden Becker and Pregnon previously left during the spring window, which closes April 30.