Wyoming Cowboys are picked fifth in preseason Mountain West football poll

LAS VEGAS – The Pokes are considered a long shot to win the program’s first Mountain West title.

Wyoming was picked to finish fifth in the six-team Mountain Division in the preseason MW media poll released Wednesday as part of the conference’s media day event here at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.

Boise State is the favorite to win the division with 14 first-place votes, followed by Air Force (10), Utah State (3) and Colorado State.

New Mexico, which notched its only conference win in Laramie this season, was voted last. Utah State was picked to finish sixth last year and won the MW.

Fresno State is the clear-cut favorite in the West Division with 20 first-place votes. Reigning champion San Diego State is picked second and received the other eight first-place votes with San Jose State, Nevada, UNLV and Hawaii rounding out the pecking order.

The MW will end divisional play after the season. UW’s two guaranteed opponents through 2025 are Air Force and CSU.

This story will be updated with reaction from the Cowboys.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION

Rank Team (first-place votes) Points

1. Boise State (14) 151

2. Air Force (10) 136

3. Utah State (3) 122

4. Colorado State (1) 90

5. Wyoming 60

6. New Mexico 29

WEST DIVISION

Rank Team (first-place votes) Points

1. Fresno State (20) 160

2. San Diego State (8) 148

3. San José State 105

4. Nevada 66

5. UNLV 58

6. Hawai‘i 51