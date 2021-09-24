Wyoming Cowboys aren't taking road win over UConn Huskies for granted

Meanwhile, the Huskies trailed 42-0 at the intermission before showing some signs of life in the second half of a 52-21 loss at Army.

Freshman quarterback Tyler Phommachanh’s 38-yard touchdown run in the third quarter was UConn’s first score against an FBS opponent this season after losses to Fresno State (45-0) and Purdue (49-0).

UConn also lost 38-28 at home to FCS Holy Cross. Head coach Randy Esall stepped down following the embarrassing defeat to the Crusaders from the Patriot League, who lost 35-21 to Merrimack College the next week.

Even though the Huskies are giving up 46.0 points (128th out of 130 FBS teams) and 491.8 yards (125th) per game, Xazavian Valladay and his teammates aren’t expecting to just show up and run wild.

“We had this start two years ago in 2019 and we got down to another opponent,” Vallday said, referring to UW’s 21-16 loss at Tulsa after a 3-0 start to the 2019 season. The Cowboys finished 8-5. “We were always thinking about bigger things instead of thinking about being 1-0. I definitely think we have a different mindset this season.”

UW, which has a more balanced offense and has scored three defensive touchdowns through three games, is averaging 38.0 points (35th) and 373.3 yards (83rd).