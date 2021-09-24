Wyoming Cowboys aren't taking road win over UConn Huskies for granted

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. – The Cowboys aren’t taking anything for granted here.
Wyoming has experienced too many recent road hazards – losing the Bronze Boot to a mediocre Colorado State team in Fort Collins and a homeless New Mexico team in Las Vegas last season and blowing a 42-16 lead earlier this season at Northern Illinois – to overlook any opponent.
But UW’s game against UConn on Saturday at Rentschler Field (1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network) is as close to a sure thing as it gets on the road in the FBS.
The unbeaten Cowboys (3-0) opened as 29 ½-point favorites over the hapless Huskies (0-4).
Craig Bohl wasn’t about to let his team start its bye week early.
“I think they’ve got good physical ability and I’m perplexed at their record,” UW’s head coach said of UConn. “I mean, they’ve got big, strong guys up front. They move around well, they’re big in the offensive line. So we need to really prepare that we’re going to play them at their very best.”
The Pokes played their most complete game of the season last week, dominating reigning Mid-American Conference champion Ball State from start to finish.
Sean Chambers spread his 14 completions for 201 yards to nine different players, four running backs combined for 186 yards and three rushing touchdowns and the defense returned two interceptions for touchdowns and registered 6.0 sacks during the 45-12 win at War Memorial Stadium.
Meanwhile, the Huskies trailed 42-0 at the intermission before showing some signs of life in the second half of a 52-21 loss at Army.
Freshman quarterback Tyler Phommachanh’s 38-yard touchdown run in the third quarter was UConn’s first score against an FBS opponent this season after losses to Fresno State (45-0) and Purdue (49-0).
UConn also lost 38-28 at home to FCS Holy Cross. Head coach Randy Esall stepped down following the embarrassing defeat to the Crusaders from the Patriot League, who lost 35-21 to Merrimack College the next week.
Even though the Huskies are giving up 46.0 points (128th out of 130 FBS teams) and 491.8 yards (125th) per game, Xazavian Valladay and his teammates aren’t expecting to just show up and run wild.
“We had this start two years ago in 2019 and we got down to another opponent,” Vallday said, referring to UW’s 21-16 loss at Tulsa after a 3-0 start to the 2019 season. The Cowboys finished 8-5. “We were always thinking about bigger things instead of thinking about being 1-0. I definitely think we have a different mindset this season.”
UW, which has a more balanced offense and has scored three defensive touchdowns through three games, is averaging 38.0 points (35th) and 373.3 yards (83rd).
Chambers, who has a 12-4 record as the team’s starting quarterback, has completed 58.3% of his passes this season for 601 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.
The Cowboys have a plus-five turnover margin (5th) compared to the Huskies’ minus-five turnover margin (123rd).
Phommachanh, the third starting quarterback UConn has used this season, was 11-for-26 passing for 109 yards with no touchdowns and an interception during his first career start at Army. He rushed for two second-half touchdowns.
“He’s a real athletic guy, moves around the pocket, he’s got a quick release,” Bohl said. “He had a big touchdown against Army where it was a quarterback run, he broke a tackle. So you see his speed.”
In addition to the spark Phommachanh gave the downtrodden program last week, UConn interim coach Lou Spanos is hoping longtime college and NFL assistant Noel Mazzone can provide some new wrinkles after recently being hired as an offensive analyst.
“Noel is an experienced offensive guy,” Bohl said of his friend Mazzone. “How much impact he’s going to have on creating some different schemes offensively, I can’t really say, but I’m happy for Noel. I don’t know what kind of role they have carved out for him there, but I’m looking forward to saying hello to him before the game.”
When the pregame pleasantries are over, UW’s defense will try to inflict some pick-six pain on Phommachanh.
Nickel back Keyon Blankenbaker returned an interception for a 50-yard touchdown to help chase Ball State starter Drew Plitt from the game at halftime, and linebacker Chad Muma added a 45-yard interception for a touchdown off backup John Paddock.
“We tried to just kind of keep our foot on the pedal and keep stopping them each down,” Blankenbaker said. “The NIU comeback definitely made us work a lot harder this week for Ball State.”
After Muma’s first interception return for a touchdown this season, the Cowboys squandered their 26-point lead over the Huskies of DeKalb, Illinois, before Chambers’ 9-yard touchdown run rescued the 50-43 road win at NIU.
On paper, UW should be able to put this game away early and have Levi Williams taking the snaps in the second half.
Bohl doesn’t want his players to take anything for granted as the program seeks its first 4-0 start since 1996.
“Our anticipation is we’re going to play a well-coached, motivated football team,” Bohl said during his Monday press conference. “That means we’ve got to have a great week of preparation and stay on task with what we’re doing. The tape does bear it out: They’ve got good players.
“But we’re going to really focus on our preparation and what we need to do to attack the Huskies. We’re anticipating a big game.”
Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn