Wyoming Cowboys at San Jose State Spartans: Crunching Numbers:

4 San Jose State is tied with Army, Bowling Green, Coastal Carolina and South Carolina for second in the FBS with four blocked kicks this season. Old Dominion has blocked five kicks through seven games to lead the nation. The Spartans blocked a UNLV field goal in the fourth quarter to spark their 27-20 comeback win last week at Allegiant Stadium.

7-4 The two programs have not met since UW’s 24-9 victory in 2018 in Laramie, which snapped San Jose State’s three-game winning streak and gives the Cowboys a 7-4 lead in the all-time series.

17.8 Spartans tight end Derrick Deese has three 100-yard games this season, which ranks second in the FBS among tight ends behind Colorado State’s Trey McBride (four). Deese is also averaging 17.8 yards per reception with 31 catches for 553 yards and three touchdowns.

48 Left tackle Jake Snyder set a San Jose State record with his 48th career start last week. UW's experienced offensive line has a combined 235 games played and 180 starts, led by Logan Harris' 48 games played and 37 career starts.

60 On Oct. 3, 1992, Joe Nedney kicked the longest field goal in San Jose State history, a 60-yard try, on the final play of the game to give the Spartans a 26-24 victory over UW at War Memorial Stadium.

85.7 John Hoyland’s 27-yard field goal against New Mexico, the only points the Pokes have produced over the last 10 quarters, improved his career percentage to 85.7% (18-for-21).

152 The Cowboys are ranked third nationally in passing defense, allowing 152 yards per game through the air. UW is also tied for third nationally with three interception returns for touchdowns and 16th in total defense (311.1 ypg).

287 Levi Williams will start at quarterback for Wyoming for the first time since the 2020 season finale after backing up Sean Chambers in each of the first seven games. UW’s struggling offense is hoping Williams, who has a 3-3 record as the starter, can spark the offense. During his first career start in the 2019 Arizona Bowl, Williams passed racked up 287 yards of total offense with four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) in a 38-17 win over Georgia State.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.