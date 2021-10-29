Wyoming Cowboys at San Jose State Spartans: Key Players

Wyoming

Levi Williams

The 6-foot-5, 224-pound quarterback will make his first start of the season for Wyoming. Williams expressed his frustration about getting pulled early in the fourth quarter of last week’s 14-3 loss to New Mexico after Isaiah Neyor fumbled a clean exchange on an end-around. Now the third-year sophomore from Canyon Lake, Texas, gets his shot to lead the offense again after struggling with a shoulder injury in 2020. The Cowboys, who are 3-3 in games Williams has started, mostly just need for him to take care of the ball and demonstrate some accuracy when throwing to wide open receivers. During the 0-3 start to MWC play, Sean Chambers has one touchdown pass, seven turnovers and completed 40.5% of his passes.

Chad Muma

Wyoming’s star linebacker is 10th in the FBS and first in the MWC in tackles (9.7 per game), fourth nationally in solo tackles (6.7 per game) and tied for first in interception returns for touchdowns (two). Muma will have his hands full again against the Spartans, especially if dual-threat quarterback Nick Nash makes his fifth consecutive start. During last week’s 27-20 win at UNLV, Nash finished with 213 yards passing and a career-high 121 yards rushing, including the game-winning 15-yard touchdown run.

San Jose State

Derrick Deese

In addition to keeping track of Nash in the running game, Muma and the UW linebackers will have to deal with Deese, a 6-foot-4, 233-pound senior tight end who had six receptions for 106 yards (17.7 per catch) against UNLV. Deese leads the Spartans with 31 receptions for 553 yards and three touchdowns this season. His 69 yards receiving per game ranked fourth nationally among tight ends behind Colorado State’s Trey McBride (91.0), Coastal Carolina’s Isaiah Likely (77.9) and Nevada’s Cole Turner (72.6) entering the week.

Viliami Fehoko

The disruptive defensive end leads San Jose State with 5.0 sacks and 9.0 tackles for loss. Fehoko was an all-MWC first team selection in 2020 after leading the conference with 17.5 tackles for loss and finishing second on the team with 6.0 sacks in eight games. UW’s offensive line will have to keep Fehoko from getting to Williams after Fehoko finished with 2.0 of San Jose State’s season-high 5.0 sacks in the win at UNLV last week.

