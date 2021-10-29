Wyoming Cowboys at San Jose State Spartans: Storylines

Levi is the guy (once again)

Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl named Levi Williams as the new starting quarterback on Tuesday after Sean Chambers' wildly uneven seven-game run leading the offense. Williams has not been able to replicate the success he had during his first start as a freshman when he passed for 234 yards and three touchdowns in the Arizona Bowl win over Georgia State. The 6-5 third-year sophomore struggled playing through a shoulder injury in 2020 and was a combined 4-for-14 for 83 yards with no touchdowns and an interception off the bench the last two weeks in losses to Fresno State (17-0) and New Mexico (14-3). But Chambers has one touchdown pass and seven turnovers during UW’s three-game losing streak, which made Bohl’s decision to bench him a no-brainer. The Pokes need Williams to lead a turnaround on offense at San Jose State or this season will soon be a lost cause.

Starkel or Nash taking snaps for the Spartans?

San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan wouldn’t tip his hand whether super senior Nick Starkel or junior Nick Nash will be starting at quarterback against the Cowboys. Starkel, who led the Spartans to the Mountain West title in 2020, averaged 248 yards passing with six touchdowns and five interceptions before suffering a shoulder injury in the fourth game this season. Nash, a dual-threat QB, has filled in the last four games, averaging 112.6 passing yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions while also rushing for 226 yards and a score over the span.

Pokes need to end defensive turnover drought

During UW’s 4-0 start the defense was forcing game-changing turnovers, including three interception returns for touchdowns and another interception to set up the winning touchdown at UConn. Jay Sawvel’s unit has continued to play well, holding its three MWC opponents to an average of 18.3 points per game, but the Pokes have created just one turnover during the three-game losing streak. Williams and the offense could use some short fields to end the team’s streak of 10 consecutive quarters without a touchdown.

Time for UW's veteran O-line to shine

Williams won’t be able to get the Pokes back in the win column without more help from the offensive line against a stout San Jose State front seven. UW needs to establish the running game, which will not be easy considering the Spartans have only allowed one 100-yard rusher all season and are 37th in the FBS in rushing yards allowed (126.8 per game). Williams will also need some time to throw. San Jose State had 5.0 sacks during last week’s 27-20 win at UNLV, including 2.0 sacks by defensive end Viliami Fehoko, who led the MWC with 12.5 tackles for loss in 2020. The Pokes' offensive line has played in a combined 235 games with 180 combined starts. It's time for that experience to show up down the stretch.

Just for kicks

San Jose State is a 3-point favorite, which means this would essentially be a pick-'em game on a neutral field. It figures to be a low-scoring matchup dominated by the defenses with Las Vegas setting the over/under for total points at 41. In other words, this could come down to a clutch field goal. Both teams have accurate placekickers with the Spartans’ Matt Mercurio having made 8 of his 10 field-goal attempts so far this season, and UW’s John Hoyland 5-for-7 in 2021 and 18-for-21 (85.7%) for his career. Hoyland’s 27-yard field goal against New Mexico is the only points the Cowboys have produced in their last 10 quarters. UW has actually scored on 90.5% of its opportunities in the red zone this season, which ranks 29th nationally. The problem is the offense hasn't been getting in scoring position much in MWC.

