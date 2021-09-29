Wyoming Cowboys' Ayden Eberhardt among semifnalists for "Academic Heisman"

LARAMIE – Ayden Eberhardt didn’t spend six years at Wyoming just to play football.
The wide receiver from Loveland, Colorado, who joined the program as a walk-on in 2016 and earned a bachelor’s degree in finance in May 2020, is a semifinalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which honors the nation’s best college football scholar-athlete.
Eberhardt is one of 176 candidates selected for this year’s award, known as the “Academic Heisman,” from all levels of college football. He earned a 3.31 cumulative grade-point average as an undergraduate and is currently working on a second degree from UW in communication.
After leading the Cowboys with 16 receptions for 252 yards last season, Eberhardt is second on the team this season with 12 receptions for 167 yards.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound super senior's clutch 23-yard catch on a third-and-7 set up Xazavian Valladay’s 1-yard touchdown to give UW its first lead during last Saturday’s 24-22 comeback win at UConn.
“It shows signs of a mature team,” Eberhardt said after the Cowboys’ third last-minute victory during their 4-0 start. “Obviously, we’d like to beat teams by more than two (points) or on last-second plays and drives when we come back and win. But I do think it’s good to have that confidence.
"Throughout the season adversity is going to hit, and we’re going to be in those close scenarios and situations. The experience of those close games is huge and helps a lot once you’re in another one.”
The list of semifinalists will be narrowed down to 12 to 14 finalists on Oct. 27. Each of the finalists will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship, and the winner will have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.
Eberhardt is one of 79 nominees for the Campbell Trophy from the FBS level.
