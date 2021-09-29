Wyoming Cowboys' Ayden Eberhardt among semifnalists for "Academic Heisman"

LARAMIE – Ayden Eberhardt didn’t spend six years at Wyoming just to play football.

The wide receiver from Loveland, Colorado, who joined the program as a walk-on in 2016 and earned a bachelor’s degree in finance in May 2020, is a semifinalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which honors the nation’s best college football scholar-athlete.

Eberhardt is one of 176 candidates selected for this year’s award, known as the “Academic Heisman,” from all levels of college football. He earned a 3.31 cumulative grade-point average as an undergraduate and is currently working on a second degree from UW in communication.

After leading the Cowboys with 16 receptions for 252 yards last season, Eberhardt is second on the team this season with 12 receptions for 167 yards.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound super senior's clutch 23-yard catch on a third-and-7 set up Xazavian Valladay’s 1-yard touchdown to give UW its first lead during last Saturday’s 24-22 comeback win at UConn.