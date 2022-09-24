Wyoming Cowboys battle hard but fall to No. 19 BYU Cougars

PROVO, Utah – There was finally some closure for a couple of Cowboys.

John Griffin and Mel Hamilton, two members of the Black 14 who had not stepped foot on the field here in 54 years, were honored before kickoff and did the ceremonial lighting of the giant “Y” on the mountain east of LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The Cougars' band also played “Ragtime Cowboy Joe” to welcome their former Mountain West rivals back to Provo for the first time in 12 years.

Wyoming led throughout the first half but was unable to close during a 38-24 loss to No. 19 late Saturday night in what could be the program’s final trip to Provo.

"I heard what type of environment it was. It’s as advertised," UW head coach Craig Bohl said of the screaming throng of 60,092 that showed up early and stayed until the final whistle. "It’s a tough, tough environment. The noise I thought was somewhat disruptive but overall we handled it OK. A lot of energy out there.

"BYU has got good players. We didn’t play our best game, there’s some things we did OK. You don’t come on the road and play in a hostile environment and play a ranked team and play OK."

UW’s last road victory in the series, which dates back to 1922 and BYU leads 46-30-3, was in 1987 on the way to back-to-back Western Athletic Conference championships under Paul Roach.

Both UW athletic director Tom Burman and BYU counterpart Tom Holmoe say the schools will finish the home-and-home contract, which means the Cougars – who left the MW for football independence after the 2010 season – will return to Laramie on Sept. 14, 2024, as a member of the Big 12.

The Cowboys (3-2), who have lost nine consecutive games to their longtime rival dating back to 2003, can still compete for a conference championship.

The Cougars (4-1) will continue their final season as an independent by hosting reigning MW champion Utah State on Thursday.

"I love it," quarterback Andrew Peasley said of the Pokes' fight while getting choked up on the postgame podium. "There’s a lot of love on this team, and I feel like everybody has each other's back, including the coaches.

"After the game my first thing was let’s go win this conference because everyone wants it really bad. We all care more than anything."

Jaren Hall shredded the UW secondary, finishing 26-for-32 passing for 337 yards with four touchdowns to out-sling Peasley (14-for-27 passing for 154 yards and two touchdowns).

"He's a stud," UW defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole said of Hall.

Several costly missed tackles and a pass-interference call against cornerback Jakorey Hawkins set up Hall’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Kody Epps on a pick play to give the Cougars a 21-10 lead.

After a flag for a block in the back on a 17-yard BYU punt return was picked up by the officials, Hall continued to pick the UW defense apart and threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Keanu Hill to extend the cushion to 28-10 with 1:13 remaining in the third quarter.

"I think it was just their offense being able to move the ball," UW tight end Treyton Welch said of BYU's 21-0 run from the end of the second quarter through the third quarter. "I know we had a few instances on our offense where we should have been able to move the ball a little bit more."

Hill was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the score, and BYU’s kickoff went out of bounds to set UW up at midfield.

Ben Bywater was called for a personal foul for slamming Peasley into the sod after the whistle to give UW some life after the offense generated just 28 yards in the third quarter.

Peasley executed a play-action fake and found Welch for a 19-yard touchdown strike on the first snap of the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 28-17.

"I like to think we’re ever out of it," Welch said. "That was a big moment for our offense just to come together when we needed to drive the ball down field."

The defense forced a punt on BYU’s next possession, but Ryan Rehkow’s 59-yard boot pinned the Pokes at their own 7-yard line.

Ryan Marquez was unable to get a double-pass off to Peasley on a third-and-4 from the 13, and after a 36-yard punt by Clayton Stewart the Cougars took over in UW territory.

Hall escaped a sack and threw what would have been a touchdown to Brayden Cosper on a fourth-and-4, but the redshirt freshman wide receiver dropped the ball.

Peasley and the Pokes went three-and-out after UW took over on downs.

"They went for it on fourth down and when we got off the field there I thought, ‘OK, that one may cost them,’" Bohl said. "Then we went three-and-out."

The Cougars stuck the dagger in moments later when Hall threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Hill to make the score 35-17 with 5:31 remaining.

Peasley completed a 31-yard pass to Joshua Cobbs and then Will Pelissier drew a pass-interference penalty in the end zone to set up a first-and-goal.

Cobbs caught a 4-yard touchdown to make the score 35-24 with 3:15 left.

Miles Davis broke through for a 70-yard run on the next play and the Cougars got a 25-yard field goal from Justen Smith to cap the scoring. Davis finished with 131 yards on 13 carries.

"I thought they’d be one- dimensional. They popped the long run," Bohl said on his decision to play defense instead of attempting an onsides kick after Cobbs' score. "It basically was like a goal-line look. We’re going to stone them if everybody is in the right spot and everybody wasn’t."

The Cowboys trailed 14-10 at the intermission after Hall threw a 3-yard touchdown to wide receiver Brayden Cosper with four seconds left in the second quarter.

The play was reviewed and the officials upheld the call on the field because the replay was inconclusive. Cosper’s foot was about the width of a credit card from touching the out-of-bounds stripe.

"I asked the official what they saw. They said they saw one blade of grass then they couldn’t confirm," Bohl said. "I’ve got to watch what I say."

Titus Swen had 28 yards on three carries on UW’s first drive but dropped a screen pass in the red zone. John Hoyland’s 28-yard field goal gave the visitors a 3-0 lead.

After the defense forced a second three-and-out to start the game, Wyatt Wieland muffed the punt but recovered his own fumble to avoid a momentum-changing miscue.

The Cougars were pinned at their own 9-yard line before Hall completed a 47-yard pass to Hill, who beat cornerback Cam Stone down the UW sideline, and a 32-yard flea-flicker to Isaac Rex.

Christopher Brooks capped the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run to give BYU a 7-3 lead.

Wieland caught a 19-yard pass to move the sticks on third-and-6, ran for 9 yards on a reverse and finished off the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run on a fly sweep to give the Pokes a 10-7 lead with 13:03 remaining in the second quarter.

Hall converted a three third downs during BYU’s 13-play, 76-yard drive that was capped with Cosper’s score.

"I definitely do feel like it was a big missed opportunity," Bertagnole said. "You saw through most of the game we can play with these guys and we’re definitely capable of beating these guys. It’s definitely something we’re going to learn from."