LARAMIE – Craig Bohl didn’t want to say how many beers he was going to enjoy after Wyoming opened the season with a monumental 35-33 double-overtime victory over Texas Tech on Saturday night at War Memorial Stadium.

It’s safe to say the Buckhorn was quite busy after fans took the celebration from the field to downtown Laramie following the Cowboys’ dramatic comeback from a 17-point deficit to stun the talented visitors from the Big 12.

UW’s offseason mantra was “finish” after losing their final three games, including the Arizona Bowl in overtime to Ohio, to settle for a 7-6 record in 2022.

The Pokes scored 20 unanswered points following their pratfall in the first quarter and finished off the Red Raiders with Andrew Peasley’s clutch fourth-down touchdown pass to John Michael Gyllenborg, followed by Sam Scott’s game-winning 2-point conversion.

“This is the type of team we have,” Bohl said. “And that started back after the bowl game. You don’t come up with these kind of wins without chemistry. Because what occurs when you don’t have great maturity or great chemistry and you’re down like that, I’ve seen some ugly things get said on the sidelines and finger points. Guys were certainly upset, but they were encouraging one another.”

Here are five takeaways from the Pokes’ eye-opening opener:

The Pokes can pass

Peasley’s leadership and toughness were never an issue. The players in the locker room loved this quarterback from the moment he walked into the facility following his transfer from Utah State.

However, the passing game remained a weak link on a strong team last season as Peasley completed 52.4% of his attempts for 1,574 yards with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Despite taking shots to the head and just about every other part of his black and blue body, Peasley balanced the offense by passing for 149 yards and two touchdowns and running for a team-high 68 yards and a touchdown.

“I think the whole team had something clicking in the second half,” Peasley said. “We got in a zone.”

Going forward, Peasley will have to get his completion percentage (52.8% vs. Texas Tech) higher, but the Red Raiders might have the best secondary UW will face all season and Ayir Asante dropped a touchdown pass.

When the Pokes get their vaunted run game back on track and Peasley gets on the same page with the speedy new transfer receivers, the passing game should be able to consistently pull its own weight.

During his live interview on CBS following the upset of the Red Raiders, who were 14-point favorites and ranked No. 24 in the coaches poll, Peasley said the Cowboys’ plan was “to take them to the deep end of the pool and they’re going to fold. That’s exactly what we did, and I’m just happy to come away with a W.”

It’s safe to say Peasley spent the rest of the weekend in the deep end of the cold tub.

Sawvel’s savvy game plan

Jay Sawvel said during fall camp that Texas Tech’s offense, along with the one the Cowboys will see in Austin on Sept. 16, would pose the greatest challenges his unit will face this season.

UW’s defensive coordinator put a masterful game plan together that featured three down linemen and eight players dropping in coverage to combat the Red Raiders’ potent spread attack.

“Hadn’t done that before,” Bohl said. “I thought it was a stroke of genius on his part. He began to watch tape over the summer and I had some apprehension of it, but then we worked through some things and I thought Jay came up with a good plan and then the guys executed it. That really helped. It may have thrown them off a little bit simply because we were able to get lined up, get our feet underneath us, and there was maybe one or two times we didn’t have somebody set the whole time.

“That allowed us to be balanced, to be able to stay in that tempo, and then the quarterback had to hold the ball a little bit more.”

Tyler Shough, Texas Tech’s dynamic dual-threat QB, was 31-for-47 passing for 338 yards and three touchdowns. Wrook Brown’s interception in the second quarter turned the tide, and the Cowboys finished with three sacks and 4.0 tackles for loss.

The Red Raiders averaged 2.8 yards per rushing attempt.

“Coach Sawvel kept saying, ‘One play at a time,’” defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole said of UW overcoming the 17-0 deficit. “That was our mentality the whole game, even after we got gashed a little bit. There’s always going to be plays that don’t go your way, so just taking it one play at a time and being able to flush mistakes is key.”

Scott shines in the spotlight

It’s not a stretch to say Sam Scott was no higher than UW’s fifth-string running back during fall camp while making the full-time position switch from linebacker.

Northern Illinois transfer Harrison Waylee, who was unavailable for the opener while recovering from offseason knee surgery, is expected to be one of the best running backs in the Mountain West. Dawaiian McNeely was going to start against Texas Tech until suffering a torn ACL last month.

Junior college transfer Jamari Ferrell replaced McNeely as RB1 after a strong camp and D.Q. James was listed as the backup on the Week 1 depth chart.

But after both Ferrell and James lost fumbles during UW’s forgettable first quarter, Scott stole the show with a key fourth-down conversion, a 16-yard touchdown run that tied the score 17-17 and the walk-off conversion.

Scott said it was “a dream” to score the winning points after Peasley absorbed one final violent collision on his touchdown pass seconds earlier.

“It was crazy out there,” said Scott, who finished with 44 yards rushing. “They were bringing a lot of pressure and just getting on the right guys and making sure they don’t get to Peasley. I mean, he still took a lot of blows, but he’s a tough guy. It’s just knowing who I’ve got (to block) and taking it one play at a time.”

Scott made his UW debut at running back in the Arizona Bowl as an emergency fill-in after Titus Swen was kicked off the team and other players entered the portal.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound sophomore from Omaha, Nebraska, made a strong first impression this season.

“It was really encouraging to see him make some plays and some big ones, too,” Bohl said.

Linebacker U tradition

Easton Gibbs is the preseason MW defensive player of the year after continuing the program’s tradition of excellent middle linebacker play last season. He learned the ropes from current NFL standouts Logan Wilson and Chad Muma.

Shae Suiaunoa, who was second on the team in tackles last season behind Gibbs but also led the team in missed tackles, made it clear that the weak-side linebacker spot is going to be a strength for UW.

Suiaunoa finished with a team-high 12 tackles, including 8.0 solo tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss, against the Red Raiders.

“I just trusted our coaches with the tackling techniques that we used this past fall. I really just kind of tuned into that,” said Suiaunoa, who also broke up a pass against Texas Tech. “I just want it to be a lot different than last year because I didn’t really like last year’s performance too much. I’m here now.”

Cornerback Tyrecus Davis and safety Wyett Ekeler each made seven tackles during a busy night for the secondary. Gibbs and Bertagnole added six tackles each. DeVonne Harris, Braden Siders and Jaden Williams each had one sack.

“I thought our defensive coaches did a great job,” Bohl said. “Jay did some walkthroughs at practice. He spent a great deal of time game planning.”

Riding nationally for the brand

Josh Allen was watching and interacting with Kansas City rival and former Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes on social media during the game.

“LET’S GO!!!!!!!!!!” Allen tweeted after the Cowboys pulled off the dramatic late-night win that rivaled the triple-overtime victory over Northern Illinois in the 2016 opener in which he starred.

The Pokes captured the attention of the Buffalo Bills superstar and national college football media members during the compelling game that dominated the Saturday night window following a 78-minute lightning delay.

“What a game, what an end to the first Saturday of Week 1,” Andy Staples of On3 said of the Pokes’ victory to lead his podcast recapping the weekend. “It was glorious. Beautiful finish.”

UW, picked to finish sixth in the MW preseason poll, was a bright spot during a dark Labor Day Weekend for the conference.

Boise State was blasted 56-19 by No. 10 Washington. Colorado State suffered a humiliating 50-24 home loss to Washington State.

Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah State and San Jose also lost to Power 5 opponents by a combined score of 221-79.

Reigning champion Fresno State joined the Cowboys in carrying the flag for the MW by beating Purdue 39-35 on the road in Big Ten country.

“Honestly, I don’t think it has fully sank in,” said Bertagnole, who was still wearing his entire uniform 45 minutes after the game. “I was walking off the field and I’m like, ‘Gosh, did we really just beat them?’

“They’re a great team and we’re a great team. It was definitely great to go out there and show the world what we’re capable of.”

The Cowboys look like a team capable of winning the MW and perhaps representing the Group of 5 at the Fiesta Bowl.