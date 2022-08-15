Wyoming Cowboys begin final week of fall camp with opener at Illinois looming

LARAMIE – Craig Bohl will release a depth chart next Monday.

Wyoming’s head coach hasn’t allowed the sports information department to put a roster pecking order on paper since the lead-up to the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

A lot has changed since the Pokes pummeled Kent State last December.

Utah State transfer Andrew Peasley is pretty confident his name will appear as UW’s starting quarterback for the Aug. 27 opener at Illinois (2 p.m., Big Ten Network).

Bohl said last week Evan Svoboda was stacking some good practices. Jayden Clemons, Hank Gibbs and true freshman Caden Becker also took snaps during Saturday’s 99-play scrimmage.

“Quite a bit,” Peasley said when asked how much Svoboda is pushing him. “I think he still has a lot to learn, just as a young quarterback. That takes some experience and some time to be able to get comfortable.

"I think Jayden is pushing really well, too. He has been balling, so I think there is a good QB competition going on right now. When that happens it makes everyone else better.”

Bohl was happy with the team’s execution and the development of the first-team offensive line.

“It looked like football. I thought we were fairly clean, which is encouraging,” Bohl said. “Some plays were made on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Particularly pleased with our offensive line. I thought they did really well at the point of attack, got some movement. There were some good things on defense, and we worked really hard in the kicking game.”

The only bad news Bohl reported from the scrimmage: Buck Coors suffered a season-ending injury.

The Redshirt freshman from Loveland, Colorado, was making a push for playing time at nickelback behind starter Keonte Glinton.

“One of the things that did hurt about losing Buck, beyond his name, which is a Wyoming guy through and through, not that I drink Coors beer … I mean, he was really making great strides,” Bohl said. “That’s part of our walk-on program. Without question the nickel spot is important, it’s an every-down position in our league.”

The Pokes are thin at nickel with Zaire Jackson being moved to cornerback. True freshman Malique Singleton will likely be on the two-deep behind Glinton and Wrook Brown will also have to cover for the loss of Coors this season.

Easton Gibbs continues to lead the defense from the middle linebacker spot. Bohl said Shae Suiaunoa has a slim lead over Michigan State transfer Cole DeMarzo for the starting weak-side linebacker job.

“I’m sure we’ll have to lock it down at some point this week, but I’m fully preparing going to Illinois and playing with both of them,” Gibbs said. “I’m just trying to get comfortable with both guys.”

Read Sunn is currently backing up Gibbs at the “Mike” linebacker spot after suffering a season-ending injury during fall camp a year ago when he was penciled in to be UW’s long snapper.

“Read has come along really well and making strides,” Gibbs said. “It’s nice to see him come back and re-acclimate himself.”

John Hoyland has improved his leg strength and will handle kickoffs and the placekicking duties, according to Bohl.

The Pokes practiced on grass Monday for the final time until they prepare for the Sept. 24 game at BYU.

UW's first four games – against the Illini in Champaign, Illinois, followed by three home dates at War Memorial Stadium – will be played on artificial surfaces.

Bohl complimented the grounds crew for keeping the athletic department’s natural fields in practice shape after Saturday’s flooding in Laramie.

“Right now the clock is ticking,” said Bohl, who started mixing in some Illinois prep Monday as fall camp begins to wind down. “We’re under two weeks.”