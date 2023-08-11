LARAMIE – Caleb Robinson can still visualize seemingly every detail from the violent scene in the moments when his life flashed before his eyes.

Following the conclusion of spring practice, the Wyoming defensive tackle was driving in Omaha, Nebraska, his hometown, when an impatient commuter caused a multi-car pileup that left Robinson battered, bruised and bothered about whether he would be able to play for the Cowboys again.

“There was a metro bus in front of a mini-van and the mini-van wanted to get on the left side from the metro bus because the metro bus was picking up someone, of course,” Robinson recalled of the crash. “She (the mini-van driver) wasn’t looking, turned into the left lane, crashed into another car. So, that car broke its complete steering, swerved over into my side of traffic, flew over the curb and hit me head on.”

Robinson said he suffered significant injuries during the crash but was thankfully able to return to UW and walked back into the High Altitude Performance Center to continue his rehab with the help of the strength staff and support of his coaches and teammates.

The 6-foot-2, 296-pound junior is participating in fall camp and plans to get his conditioning back where it needs to be to play this season.

“I’m still recovering from the injuries to this day, which is one of the reasons why I haven’t been getting as many reps as I usually do,” Robinson said after a recent practice. “It’s a little bit of a drain with that type of traumatizing car accident, but I’ll get back to it. By the season I should be there.

“Even now, I feel confident enough to keep pushing forward, although it hurts and all that other stuff. Time waits for no man. I’ll keep pushing.”

UW’s defensive line dominated the early part of camp and is considered to be one of the best units in the Mountain West.

Nose tackle Cole Godbout is back for his super senior season and defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole and defensive end DeVonne Harris were named to the preseason all-MW team.

Head coach Craig Bohl has also been praising interior backups Gavin Meyer and Ben Florentine, who accrued a lot of experience last season when Godbout and Bertagnole both missed games with injuries.

Robinson is just glad to be back on the field competing and optimistic his time in the spotlight will come.

“Everything happens for a reason. I’m big on faith and stuff like that, so I just keep praying and trying to understand, why did I get put in this situation and what can I do to better myself?” Robinson said. “One of the big things this has taught me is first of all, in a sense, everybody is replaceable. It’s one of those things about college football and the league (NFL) is there’s always going to be somebody that’s under you or ahead of you that’s going to keep on doing what they’re doing. If they get injured, it’s next man up.”

Robinson has played in 23 games over the past two seasons, including two starts in 2022, making 31 tackles (18 solo) over the span. He had three tackles in the Brown & Gold game and appeared poised for a breakout season this fall.

The Cowboys were relieved to see big No. 95 put the pads back on again and rejoin them for camp after his summer scare.

“Honestly, it was super good to see him this summer being able to rehab and get back into his normal self,” Bertagnole said. “His accident was pretty bad and seeing him out here actually being able to practice with us and being able to contribute is huge.”

Oscar Giles said getting the phone call about Robinson’s crash really hit home. UW’s second-year defensive tackles coach has created a “family” atmosphere in the talented position group room that has spread throughout the program with Godbout and Bertagnole emerging as team leaders.

“I treat these guys like they’re my sons,” Giles said. “I have two daughters and I always say these are like my boys. Anytime an accident like that happens you do get concerned. I’m really happy that Caleb was not seriously hurt. It makes you think, you know what, life is short. You’ve got to make sure you take care of your business on and off the field.

“I told him I love him and all that good stuff. I’m just happy that he’s healthy and he’s able to walk and do things that normal 18-, 19-year-olds can do. The football part was way behind that. It’s good that he’s able to walk and play football still.”

Giles is hoping to have seven or eight tackles ready to play this season.

Whether Robinson is ready to be part of the rotation in the opener against Texas Tech on Sept. 2 or later in the season, he will be grateful when his number is called to be part of the Pokes’ push to win their first MW championship.

“It gave me a sense of mortality and that I need to keep on working harder and harder. No matter where you’re at, it can all be taken away from you,” Robinson said. “Although that car accident wasn’t bad enough to be completely paralyzing or anything like that, you never know. It was a bit of a wake-up call, in a sense.

“It has really helped me just to lock in and see what the true, important things are in life.”