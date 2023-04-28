LARAMIE – There will not be 66,045 fans in attendance as there were for the Red-White game in Lincoln.

But Wyoming’s spring game will have some Nebraska flare in the backfield.

Harrison Waylee, the Pokes’ prospective starting running back, is questionable for Saturday’s Brown and Gold game at War Memorial Stadium due to knee swelling.

Dawaiian McNeely and D.Q. James are still recovering from injuries suffered late in the 2022 campaign. Arizona Bowl starter Jordon Vaughn has entered the transfer portal.

So the spotlight will be on reserves and Nebraska natives Sam Scott of Omaha and LJ Richardson of Bellevue.

Scott redshirted in 2021 and was a linebacker last season until being asked to fill in at running back during UW’s overtime loss to Ohio in Tucson, Arizona.

The 6-2, 230-pound sophomore had three carries for 11 yards in the bowl and was asked to make the move permanently.

“That was wild because my dad and I joked about it once the whole running back situation was happening in early December,” Scott said of 2022 starter Titus Swen being booted from the team and Joey Braasch entering the portal after the regular season. “We were like, 'They’re going to need a running back.'

"I had pretty good running back tape my senior year, so we joked about it and laughed about it, but it became a reality, and we were like, 'Wow, it’s going to happen.'"

Now Scott, who averaged 11.0 yards per carry with eight touchdowns at Omaha Skutt Catholic as a senior, will be the featured back on the Brown team.

UW head coach Craig Bohl is excited about the potential one-two punch of Waylee and McNeely in the fall, but this is a chance for Scott to continue carving out a role as a bigger, more physical option.

“Wyoming football is just all about toughness. You’ve just got to grind it out,” Scott said of getting extra reps in the depleted backfield through the 14 practices leading into the spring game. “That was my mindset all spring, finding a way to get things done when you’re down two, three guys and you have three total (healthy) running backs. There were some days when you were absolutely dead.”

Scott chose UW over a walk-on opportunity at Nebraska and FCS offers. Richardson, a two-time all-state selection in the Cornhusker State, drew some interest from Iowa State and Nebraska late in the recruiting process but was firm on his commitment to the Cowboys.

After a redshirt season trying to run through Cole Godbout and Easton Gibbs, the speedy Richardson is trying to crack the rotation in 2023.

“My running style is kind of like a slasher, a fast guy who can make one cut and go,” Richardson said. “I try to beat people with speed.”

Richardson said his hamstring is a little sore, but he feels about 90% healthy and will play.

Junior running back Jeremy Hollingsworth is also expected to compete in the spring game. Due to the lack of healthy bodies, wide receiver Mitchell Anderson also is expected to get some action at running back.

“It’s going to be really cool playing my first little game inside the War,” Richardson said. “I think it will be cool to show my skills and show the coaches why they recruited me.”

The clock will not be stopped after first downs per the new NCAA rule change, which could make the Brown and Gold game a quick one if the run-first offenses are clicking.

The projected No. 1 offense will be on the Gold with the No. 1 defense on the Brown to start the game, with backups coming on as the game progresses.

Andrew Peasley is expected to be UW’s starting quarterback against Texas Tech on Sept. 2, but Evan Svoboda has a chance to snatch the backup job from Jayden Clemons.

Svoboda, a 6-5, 245-pound sophomore, will be wearing the Brown jersey made famous by Buffalo Bills superstar Josh Allen.

“He’s wearing No. 17. I’m not saying he’s No. 17, but it was a pretty bold statement for him to want that number,” Bohl said of the QB whose build is similar to Allen’s. “He can place the ball where we have not been able to place it for some time. Being an old defensive coordinator, there’s certain areas of the field you’re kind of like, there’s grass out there, nobody uses it. He can exploit it.”

The matchup between UW’s wide receivers and cornerbacks will also be intriguing with the coaching staff looking for improved play at both positions. Bohl said the Pokes only have three healthy offensive tackles so they will rotate between both teams.

Established standouts like Godbout, Jordan Bertagnole, DeVonne Harris and Treyton Welch are not expected to play many snaps before yielding to younger players.

“There’s always a difference between what a guy does in practice then all of a sudden what they do in a game,” Bohl said. “While this one is not the actual game, there is elements of it that make it seem like a game. I think that’s really important for younger players, particularly if they don’t have game experience.”

The Brown and Gold game will kick off at 2 p.m. and admission is free to the public.