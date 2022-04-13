Wyoming Cowboys' Chad Muma, Keegan Cryder named to NFF Hampshire Honor Society

University of Wyoming seniors Chad Muma and Keegan Cryder were named to the 2022 Hampshire Honor Society on Wednesday, as selected by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame.

Muma, who maintained a 3.439 GPA in mechanical engineering, earned All-America honors this past season after finishing second in the FBS with 142 tackles. The linebacker also earned first-team All-Mountain West honors the past two season and was a finalist for the Butkus Award, which is presented to the nation's outstanding linebacker.

Cryder had a 3.366 GPA in civil engineering and was a second-team All-MW center this past season as well as in 2019. He was a first-team selection as a junior. Cryder was named to the Outland Trophy Watch List, which goes to the nation's outstanding interior offensive lineman, as both a junior and senior.

A player must maintain a 3.20 GPA, have been a significant contributor to their team and completed their playing eligibility to be considered for selection to the NFF Hampshire Honor Society.

