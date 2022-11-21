Wyoming Cowboys coach Craig Bohl comfortable with decision to go for win vs. Boise State

LARAMIE – Craig Bohl didn’t take his 10-minute cooldown period.

Wyoming’s head coach burst into the media room moments after the gutting 20-17 loss to Boise State late Saturday night while still processing the raw emotions from the surreal final sequence.

Bohl became agitated when asked why he had the confidence in Jayden Clemons to pass the ball with the Mountain Division lead on the line after watching the young quarterback struggle with accuracy throughout his first career start.

“You probably saw a charged side of me when I came in here,” Bohl said during his Monday press conference. “(Associate athletic director for media relations) Tim Harkins tried to hold me off. I said, ‘No, I’m fine,” and I wasn’t so fine.

“But that’s the competitive part when you’re representing, I think, a pretty remarkable group of young men.”

Bohl explained the thinking that went into telling offensive coordinator Tim Polasek to take a shot to the end zone.

For starters, being in position to win the game with 44 seconds remaining in regulation was a pleasant surprise.

Nose tackles Gavin Meyer and Ethan Drewes – who were anchoring the interior of the defensive line due to injuries to starters Cole Godbout and Jordan Bertagnole – converged on George Holani, whose fumble popped up into the air and into DeVonne Harris’ arms.

The sophomore defensive tackle returned the fumble 44 yards down to the Boise State 44-yard line. If not for a hustling Taylen Green, Harris may have finished off one of the more dramatic last-minute touchdowns in school history.

“Holani is one of the most competent rushers in our conference, so when the ball came out, I was astounded,” Bohl said. “You see DeVonne running, and I thought he was going to score for a while. If they wouldn’t have had that athletic quarterback he probably would have.”

Bohl said he thought about the state of his team. Wide receiver Alex Brown, tight end Treyton Welch and running back Dawaiian McNeely were among the growing list of players unavailable after suffering injuries during the game.

With one timeout remaining, Bohl made the snap decision to go for the win instead of taking his chances trying to stop Green in overtime. If Clemons’ pass into the end zone had fallen incomplete, the Pokes would have sent John Hoyland out to extend the game.

Instead, Clemons – who had thrown the game-winning touchdown against Colorado State in relief of an injured Andrew Peasley a week earlier – was intercepted by JL Skinner for the second time in the final two minutes.

“These are discussions that, you can go down to the coffee shop or tavern and you can have passionate views, and it’s not like we’re trying to solve the issues in Ukraine,” Bohl said. “But I also know some people are passionate about Cowboy football and a lot of people have opinions. I also know when coaches are in this position they are going to be judged.

“I was going to be judged if I was too conservative or if I was too aggressive.”

The wild turn of events left the crowd of 17,345 stunned and everybody searching for answers. Bohl isn’t going to apologize for the decision to let Clemons take a shot at the end zone.

“I’m comfortable with that thought process,” Bohl said. “(Clemons) is trying to win and we’re trying to win. I want to be clear on this: If anybody is critical of an attempt to try to win, I think then why in the hell are we playing the game? So we’re going to try to win and there’s different measured ways to do that. I’m sure he’s going to go back and he’s going to be his own worst critic and learn from it.”

QB1 vs. Fresno State?

There is a chance Clemons will be taking the snaps again when the Cowboys (7-4, 5-2 MW) wraps up the regular season against Fresno State on Friday at Bulldog Stadium (8 p.m., FS1).

Peasley remains in concussion protocol after taking a hit to the head against CSU.

“He’s still day to day,” Bohl said of Peasley. “Concussions, how they handle those things, obviously (the) coach has nothing to say nor we should. So we’re going to continue there. I’ve listed him as (co-starter), and we’ll find out as we go. Hopefully he’ll be able to make progress, but that’s still up in the air.”

Welch is listed as the starting tight end, but Brown and McNeely are not on this week’s depth chart. Joey Braasch and Jaylen Sargent are the backups to Titus Swen and Joshua Cobbs, respectively, this week.

Bertagnole is listed as the starting defensive tackle, but that was also the case against Boise State and the former Natrona standout did not play due to injury. Godbout and nickelback Keonte Glinton are expected to be out for the sixth consecutive game due to injuries.

The cold War

According to UW, Saturday’s game was the 10th-coldest home game in program history. The temperature at kickoff was 24 degrees and the thermometer plummeted from that point.

Bohl had the equipment manager buy him some winter wear with heating coils.

“I could have been electrocuted,” Bohl quipped. “I looked up a couple times at our students and they’re dancing; and a guy’s got no shirt on. I don’t know what kind of antifreeze they had in there, but they were having fun. We appreciate the fans that were there.”