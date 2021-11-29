Wyoming Cowboys coaches hit the trail to lock up 2022 recruiting class

LARAMIE – The theme for many football programs during this recruiting cycle will be quality over quantity.

That appears to be the case at Wyoming as head coach Craig Bohl and his staff hit the trail this week trying to lock down their 2022 class ahead of the early signing day on Dec. 15.

The Cowboys currently have 11 verbal commitments, including one from Rock Springs standout Isaac Schoenfeld.

UW has three non-bonding pledges from Nebraska prospects, two from Colorado prospects and two from Texas prospects.

Bohl visited Caden Becker, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound quarterback from Omaha, Nebraska, at his home on Sunday.

“Thanks @CoachBohl for stopping by today, couldn’t be more excited for the next 4 years!” Becker, who committed to the Cowboys in April, posted on social media wearing a Wyoming shirt.

All of the current players planning to join the Pokes are rated as two-star prospects by Rivals.

Offensive lineman Rex Johnson of Logan, Iowa; defensive back Josh Dixon of McKinney, Texas; and wide receiver Caleb Merritt of St. Louis are the highest-rated players in the class.

The NCAA Division I Council approved a one-year waiver of the annual signing limit of 25 to allow schools to replace up to seven players who leave the program via the NCAA transfer portal before Dec. 15.

The Cowboys have not experienced as much attrition as many teams since the one-time transfer rule was passed.

“We’re just operating differently,” Bohl said recently when asked about using the portal to add players. “I know one college that is not recruiting any high school players, they’re recruiting all transfers. I think it’s still important to have a good relationship with high school coaches. I think it’s important to find in-state talent here in the state of Wyoming and to have guys develop.

“So that’s going to be our M.O. That’s not to say that we won’t utilize the transfer portal.”

When UW’s season officially ends – the program is awaiting a possible bowl invitation Sunday -- Bohl will meet with the 10 seniors who still have the option of using the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to determine if any of them will be back in 2022.

The only players honored publicly before the regular-season finale against Hawaii last Saturday at War Memorial Stadium were super seniors Garrett Crall, Ayden Eberhardt, Esaias Gandy, Logan Harris, Braden Smith, Trey Smith and Alonzo Velazquez.

Bohl previously announced that Chad Muma, a Butkus Award finalist who accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl, will be entering the 2022 NFL draft.

“There are going to be some other guys that I’m going to have conversations with,” Bohl said after the disappointing 38-14 loss to the Warriors that dropped UW’s record to 6-6. “Some guys are looking, saying, 'I’ve got my degree, I’m not going to play in the NFL. I’ve got a meaningful degree from Wyoming. I can go out and start making a good living. I’m going to get married.’

“We have some of those guys. We haven’t had firm conversations on that. I know that they want to keep on playing (in a bowl)."

The overall scholarship limit remains at 85 for FBS programs after teams were allowed to exceed the limit in 2021.

UW would be bumping up close to the limit if the eligible seniors returned, which explains why the 2022 recruiting class is small at this stage of the process.

