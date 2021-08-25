Wyoming Cowboys confident Easton Gibbs can carry the load at weak-side linebacker

Bohl said the 6-foot-2, 227-pound Gibbs improved his fundamentals during the offseason after the Cowboys were unable to participate in spring practice or conduct much of a camp leading into the truncated 2020 season.

“He was a guy that was going home at night to watch tape, and when he had bad footwork he would do five pushups every time he watched it,” Bohl said. “He has a great commitment to being great. He’s just going to keep getting better every single day.”

The coaching staff obviously has a lot of confidence in Muma and Gibbs entering the season. Now the only question about the linebackers is the depth behind the two starters.

Shae Suiaunoa, a 6-3, 227-pound third-year freshman from Houston, will be Muma’s backup to start the season. Connor Shay, a 6-2, 210-pound second-year freshman from Danville, Calif., is the next man up if Gibbs gets injured.

Suiaunoa, a dual-threat quarterback in high school, played in all six games last season and had five tackles against New Mexico.

“Shae is a talented player,” Bohl said. “He has such a natural knack for the ball. The pass game, I mean he is probably the best pass coverage guy we have, in terms of his drops and feel for the game. I’m excited to see him grow.”