Wyoming Cowboys confident Easton Gibbs can carry the load at weak-side linebacker

LARAMIE – How are the Cowboys going to replace Logan Wilson?
It was a question that loomed over Wyoming’s linebacker room after the star from Casper took his talents to Cincinnati to play in the NFL for the Bengals following a stellar collegiate career.
Chad Muma filled the void by finishing third in the FBS in tackles per game (11.8) in 2020 playing the strong-side linebacker spot where Wilson had started 52 games over the previous four seasons.
Now the question in the middle of the defense leading into UW’s opener against Montana State Sept. 4 at War Memorial Stadium (2 p.m., ESPN+) is: Who is going to replace Chuck Hicks?
The easy answer for the Cowboys is Easton Gibbs.
In fact, the third-year freshman from Temecula, California, had already supplanted Hicks atop the depth chart at the weak-side linebacker position based on their performances during fall camp.
Hicks, a senior from San Diego who started five games last season, entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday.
“He’s doing the best thing for him, and I’m doing the best thing for me,” Gibbs said of Hicks’ decision to leave the program following their battle for the starting spot. “We respect each other a lot, we’re really close, and it definitely sucks to see him go. Whatever he goes on to do, I’m really happy for him and respect him big time.”
Gibbs certainly earned the respect of the coaching staff and his teammates last season by finishing as UW’s third-leading tackler with 42. Muma (72) led the way, and and safety Esaias Gandy added 45 tackles.
“Definitely grateful for last year,” Gibbs said. “I mean, without that year I’d be coming in with no experience and just kind of a different feel. It was a struggle for everybody last year with COVID and it was a struggle just to find people to play at points. Those games that we did play were very vital to our team and the experience we’re gaining.”
Hicks was sixth on the team with 27 tackles in five games, but he was one of the defense's best play-makers with two fumble recoveries and an interception.
But when Hicks missed the season-finale against Boise State due to injury, Gibbs started and finished with a career-high 13 tackles.
“He’s a guy that was always really athletic,” UW linebackers coach Aaron Bohl said of Gibbs, a former two-star recruit who played quarterback, linebacker and safety in high school. “He has a great nose for the ball and now he has really grown his knowledge of the playbook.
"You look at a guy last year that really started one game and was third on the team in tackles. His productivity on special teams and when he was in on defense was pretty impressive.”
Bohl said the 6-foot-2, 227-pound Gibbs improved his fundamentals during the offseason after the Cowboys were unable to participate in spring practice or conduct much of a camp leading into the truncated 2020 season.
“He was a guy that was going home at night to watch tape, and when he had bad footwork he would do five pushups every time he watched it,” Bohl said. “He has a great commitment to being great. He’s just going to keep getting better every single day.”
The coaching staff obviously has a lot of confidence in Muma and Gibbs entering the season. Now the only question about the linebackers is the depth behind the two starters.
Shae Suiaunoa, a 6-3, 227-pound third-year freshman from Houston, will be Muma’s backup to start the season. Connor Shay, a 6-2, 210-pound second-year freshman from Danville, Calif., is the next man up if Gibbs gets injured.
Suiaunoa, a dual-threat quarterback in high school, played in all six games last season and had five tackles against New Mexico.
“Shae is a talented player,” Bohl said. “He has such a natural knack for the ball. The pass game, I mean he is probably the best pass coverage guy we have, in terms of his drops and feel for the game. I’m excited to see him grow.”
Shay did not appear in any games last season. The 2020 recruiting class had a lengthy quarantine during UW's short preparation for the 2-4 campaign, but the former three-star recruit made strides during the spring and fall camp.
“Connor Shay will be the one at will to keep an eye on,” Bohl said. “He’s really athletic. Last year he was in a tough spot because all of the freshmen got quarantined during COVID, so he missed all of fall camp. So to see him this fall camp really accelerate his growth and grasp onto the defense has been exciting.
“Even between now and the first game he’s going to get miles better. Then by the end of the year some people are going to look around and be like, ‘Who is this guy?’”
