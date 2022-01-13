Wyoming Cowboys continue restocking QB room with addition of Utah State transfer Andrew Peasley

LARAMIE – The NCAA transfer portal includes a direct route from Laramie to Logan, Utah.

And vice versa.

Former Utah State quarterback Andrew Peasley, who entered the portal after the Aggies won the Mountain West this season, announced on Thursday night that he is transferring to Wyoming.

The Cowboys lost starting quarterback Levi Williams after his most valuable player performance in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl when he transferred to Utah State.

Peasley, who was beaten out for the starting spot by Logan Bonner but led Utah State to a 49-45 victory at Air Force with three touchdown passes, has two years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-2 Peasley completed 53.8% of his passes for 830 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions during 18 appearances at Utah State. He also ran for 510 yards and three touchdowns, including a 62-yard touchdown run against New Mexico in 2020.

UW, which also lost Sean Chambers to Montana State, previously received a verbal commitment from Snow College transfer Evan Svoboda.

The two newcomers and incoming true freshman will join redshirt freshmen Gavin Beerup and Hank Gibbs (6-5, 226) and Utah transfer Jayden Clemons (6-1, 208) in the Pokes’ quarterback room in 2022.

