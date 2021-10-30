Wyoming Cowboys continue slide with 27-21 loss to San Jose State Spartans

SAN JOSE, Calif. – It was a long journey from 4-0 overall to 0-4 in the Mountain West.

Wyoming flew home from East Hartford, Connecticut, on Sept. 25 with the program’s best start to a season since 1996.

Thirty-five days later, the Cowboys’ freefall continued 3,043 miles to the west with a 27-21 loss to San Jose State on Saturday at CEFCU Stadium.

“They’re really disappointed, they’re hurting,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said of the mood of the team in the postgame locker room. “That’s not just young people, that’s coaches as well. If this game doesn’t disappoint you, then you’re not much of a competitor.”

The Pokes finally showed some signs of life on offense with Xazavian Valladay rushing for 172 yards and Levi Williams throwing two touchdowns passes in his first start of the season.

But after UW received the ball at its own 25-yard line with 1 minute, 50 second left and a chance to revive the Cardiac Cowboys with a late drive, Williams was sacked twice and threw two incompletions.

San Jose State quarterback Nick Nash, who passed for 150 yards and a touchdown and ran for 112 yards and a touchdown, trotted out to finish the game in the victory formation.

Williams, who replaced struggling Sean Chambers, finished 12-for-22 for 129 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The reigning MWC champion Spartans (5-4, 3-2) had one interception through their first eight games.

“Those two turnovers were really bad and really costly. It’s frustrating,” Williams said. “It’s just me trying to make a play when I just need to eat the ball. Those are on me.

“This loss, I feel like, is on me. Points came off those turnovers and we were close there at the end, but I blame this loss on me.”

Free safety Jay Lenard’s interception thwarted a promising UW drive to open the second half and led to a 44-yard field goal by Matt Mercurio that extended the Spartans lead to 20-7.

Valladay’s 67-yard scamper down the sideline was followed up with a 3-yard touchdown run by Titus Swen to get the visitors within 20-14.

UW’s defense was unable to capitalize on the momentum, giving up a 44-yard touchdown pass from Nash to Charles Ross on a third-and-18 to make the score 27-14 with 2:59 left in the third quarter.

“It’s always frustrating when we give up a touchdown. We’ve got to be better on our end,” safety Rome Weber said after making five tackles. “We can’t control what our offense does. They did good today, but we’ve just got to do better.”

The Cowboys turned the ball over on downs at the SJSU 37-yard line with 14:14 remaining in the game.

After Spartans punter Will Hart pinned UW at its own 1-yard line, the Pokes marched 84 yards in 14 plays, but Ayden Eberhardt was unable to stay inbounds on his catch on fourth-and-1 at the SJSU 15 with 5:42 remaining.

UW’s defense forced a three-and-out, and Williams threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Neyor to get the visitors within six points with 2:48 remaining.

“We just got in a rhythm, ran the ball really well, hit some quick stuff,” Williams said of the productive second half. “It was good to get the ball out of my hand.”

The Spartans led 17-7 at the intermission after holding UW to five first downs and 133 yards.

Fittingly, the final snap of the first quarter was a 50-yard punt by Ralph Fawaz. All six possession in the scoreless first quarter resulted in punts.

UW had 57 yards and SJSU had 43 yards through the first 15 minutes. Spartans’ tight end Derrick Deese’s 23-yard reception on the first snap of the game was the longest play in the first quarter.

But Nash had a 48-yard scramble and a 1-yard touchdown run on the first drive of the second quarter to give the Spartans a 7-0 lead with 11:10 remaining in the half.

Then Williams threw a terrible interception while under duress to set SJSU up at the UW 36-yard line.

Mecurio booted a 36-yard field goal moments later to make the score 10-0.

UW, which extended its streak of quarters without a touchdown to 11, finally responded with Valladay picking up a fourth-and-1 and Williams hitting Neyor for a 54-yard touchdown on a third-and-12 play to cut the deficit to 10-7 with 5:18 remaining in the half.

SJSU responded with a 7-play, 81-yard scoring drive that included an 18-yard run by Tyler Nevens, a 22-yard scramble by Nash and was capped with a 9-yard touchdown run by Kairee Robinson to extend the lead to 17-7.

“They got a lot of extra yards on those missed tackles in the second quarter,” linebacker Chad Muma lamented after finishing with a team-high 10 stops.

The Pokes had a 400-388 edge in total offense but needed one more stop or clutch drive to end five weeks of misery from coast to coast.

“We weren’t big enough to meet the moment,” Bohl said.

