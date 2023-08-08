LARAMIE – There is only one Mountain West player on the preseason watch list for the Biletnikoff Award.

And Colorado State’s Tory Horton is talented enough to win the hardware given to the nation’s best wide receiver.

Which makes Jakorey Hawkins’ game-saving chase-down of Horton in last year's Border War so impressive in retrospect.

Wyoming's senior cornerback, who played in 12 games with nine starts last season after transferring from Mississippi, is motivated to make more big plays this fall.

Hawkins sat out spring practice following shoulder surgery but is feeling better physically than he has in a long time.

“I played for like two years with a torn labrum,” Hawkins said. “It was time to get it fixed. I couldn’t even sleep on that side for two years.”

Cornerbacks coach Benny Boyd is also sleeping better now that Hawkins is healthy and with the emergence of Kolbey Taylor and Tyrecus Davis as potential lockdown defenders during the spring.

“More attention to detail, more urgency,” Boyd said of what he has observed from Hawkins during the early part of fall camp. “I always feel personally when I can work for a guy for a second year their play improves. I think since I’ve been here that’s shown over the course of my career. I hope this year is no different with him. His attention to detail has been a lot better, his urgency has been a lot better and obviously the understanding of what we want to do and how we get it done is better.

“Jakorey understands that the clock is ticking and it’s time to get moving.”

Hawkins finished with 30 tackles, eight pass breakups and one interception last season playing opposite Cam Stone, who has since transferred to Hawaii.

Even though Stone was voted to the preseason all-MW team, the Pokes are confident the cornerback position has been upgraded.

“They have stepped up,” Hawkins said of Taylor and Davis. “Me being a leader and telling them how stuff needs to get done, to see them listen has been impactful because it’s showing that if you listen you can take it far. They took that step and have stepped up as leaders themselves. It should be a good year.”

One of the points of emphasis in practice for the defense in general and the cornerbacks specifically is to increase the number of turnovers the unit generates. UW ranked 112th in the FBS with six interceptions in 2022.

Hawkins was cheering as loud as anyone when Davis had a pick-six at the expense of Andrew Peasley in the Brown & Gold Game.

“There’s always room for improvement,” Hawkins said. “I’m just looking at stuff I can do better. I made some plays, and I didn’t make some plays. There’s always room for improvement, that’s why I’m practicing. …

"We can make a big jump with turnovers. Let’s start with the D-line because they help us out and vice versa. I think the D-line has been doing a good job of getting to the ball, getting off blocks.”

Stone had two picks and returned one for a touchdown against New Mexico. Deron Harrell, who is not participating in camp while recovering from hip surgery, came up with a critical interception in the end zone against CSU.

The Rams nearly took a 10-point lead into the locker room against UW when Horton broke loose and was heading for the pylon on the final snap of the first half.

Hawkins came into the picture at the last second to make a tackle, keeping the Cowboys’ deficit at 10-7 at the intermission in a game they won 14-13 in Fort Collins.

“I can’t let the offense score. I do whatever it takes,” Hawkins said. “I just snapped into that mode, saw the angle and beat him to it. I knew I just had to make the tackle.”

Hawkins and the other cornerbacks will likely have to make a lot of plays when UW hosts No. 24 Texas Tech in the opener on Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium (5:30 p.m., CBS).

The Red Raiders offense is expected to be even more dynamic than it was last season when they averaged 34.2 points and 461.4 yards per game.

“I love competition. Me coming from Ole Miss, I loved playing ‘Bama,” Hawkins said of the challenge. “The big games, I’ve got to have my group ready to tackle that task. It’s time to show what we can do.”

Practice notes

UW head coach Craig Bohl said defensive end Sabastian Harsh still is not practicing due to complications with the surgically repaired knee that forced him to miss the 2022 season.

“They’re going to remove some of the wire in his knee,” Bohl said. “We’re anticipating he’ll be back though.” …

The 21 new players UW added on signing day are making a relatively smooth transition. Assistant coach Oscar Giles will live in the dorms with the true freshmen for part of camp to help them get acclimated to football life at 7,220 feet.

“I think that whole group is a deep group. There’s good length and size and speed and focus. I think the future really looks bright for some of those guys for a long, long time,” Bohl said of the 2023 recruiting class. “What you’re seeing, too, once the guys are in our program, whether they’re scholarship or non-scholarship, they’re on the team. I think they’ve meshed well.” …

Hawkins and Harrell made winning plays in the Border War, but it was Jayden Clemons’ 32-yard touchdown pass to Alex Brown in the fourth quarter that proved to be the difference.

Clemons is currently UW’s third-string quarterback, but Bohl expects the speedy, 6-foot-4, 198-pound Brown to make more plays down the field this season.

“Alex is the fastest player on our team,” Bohl said. “Not only for him to be able to stretch the field, but to stretch the field and make a big play like he did against CSU.”

UW will conduct its seventh practice of camp on Wednesday morning.