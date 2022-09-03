Wyoming Cowboys defeat Tulsa Golden Hurricane in double-overtime in home opener

LARAMIE – Craig Bohl's voice started to crack and he slammed the podium.

The subject was Andrew Peasley.

Wyoming's new starting quarterback took a lot of heat and deleted his Twitter account after finishing 5-for-20 passing for 30 yards with an interception during the 38-6 Week 0 loss at Illinois.

Bohl's raw emotion spilled out during his postgame press conference when asked about Peasley's bounce-back performance during the Pokes' pulse-pounding 40-37 double-overtime victory over Tulsa on Saturday in front of 20,574 witnesses at War Memorial Stadium.

"I would just like to make a point that they’re still college guys," Bohl said. "You know? And we’re going to believe in them and it’s frustrating for me sometimes, and I will get a little defensive, when I hear some undo criticism of a guy who’s out there working hard.

"I got news for you, guys, (Peasley) ain’t got no six-figure NIL deal. Alright? He’s playing for Wyoming because he loves it. It strikes a nerve with me, and I’m happy for him."

Peasley's first home game in a UW uniform went more according to his plan after transferring from Utah State to join a Mountain West rival. He finished 20-for-30 passing for 256 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

"I transferred schools and there were a lot of expectations for myself, and he knew that," Peasley said when told about Bohl's passionate defense of his new QB1. "When you go 5-for-20 and kind of get your butt whooped in the season opener it was tough for me.

"I just told everyone we’ve got to bounce back as a team."

The Pokes found their balance and a passing game.

UW scored a defensive touchdown, a special teams touchdown and Peasley delivered the explosive plays in the passing game that have been missing in recent years.

It was just enough to find a win when Zack Long’s 43-yard field-goal attempt for Tulsa in the second overtime missed wide left.

"What an exceptional team win for our players," Bohl said. "There were a lot of young players out there that are pretty impressionable. During the course of that game there were ebbs and flows. Our guys believed in one another."

Davis Brin shredded UW’s secondary for 460 yards passing and three touchdowns, but Keonte Glinton’s pass breakup in the end zone on his final pass was one of many key plays in this great escape.

The Cowboys held Tulsa to a 25-yard field goal by Long to begin the extra frames.

A holding call spoiled the Cowboys’ drive in the first overtime, and John Hoyland’s 25-yard field goal tied the score 37-37. His fourth made triple in the second OT proved to be the difference when his counterpart blinked.

"Tough loss right there," Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery said. "We've got an opportunity to be a good football team. Saw some really positive things on that field today, but we've got to correct some of those things we need to correct."

The Cowboys had two golden opportunities to put the game away at the end of regulation.

After a 23-yard reception by D.Q. James and a 10-yard bootleg by Peasley to convert a third-and-10, UW had a first-and-goal at the 7.

Then Titus Swen fumbled at the 5 with 1:45 left.

Cornerback Cam Stone picked Swen up by forcing Keylon Stokes to fumble as the wide receiver was streaking down the middle of the field. Glinton recovered the turnover.

But Hoyland’s 44-yard field goal hit the right upright and bounced wide with two seconds left, keeping the score tied 34-34 and forcing overtime.

Bohl said he has watched countless kicks by Hoyland in practice and couldn't recall a doink.

"He doesn’t make every one of them, but he has never hit the goalpost," Bohl said. "I was like, OK, this is something."

James let what likely would have been a touchdown catch slip through his hands in the second overtime, and the Pokes settled for a 30-yard field goal by Hoyland.

Brin moved the chains twice with third-down runs and then put a 19-yard touchdown strike between Stokes’ numbers on the first snap of the fourth quarter to give the Golden Hurricane (0-1) a 34-24 lead.

Then Hoyland made a career-long 55-yard field goal to keep UW within one score, 34-27, with 10:53 remaining.

Bohl said the boot flipped the game. And this confidence-boosting win might change everything about this season for the Pokes.

Tulsa’s Long missed a 49-yard try on the next possession after a holding call stalled the drive.

After a 6-yard run by Dawaiian McNeely and a 22-yard scamper by Swen, Peasley threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Cobbs to tie the score 34-34 with 6:19 remaining.

Bohl told Cobbs, who also struggled in Champaign, that he loved him after the score.

"For coach to come and say that, I think that was important," said Cobbs, who is also under pressure this year trying to replace Isaiah Neyor as UW's top receiver. "That means a lot to me."

The Pokes were booed after Bohl decided to trot punter Clayton Stewart out instead of keeping the offense on the field for a fourth-and-1 at the UW 44.

The move paid off when Jordan Bertagnole broke up a pass on the ensuing possession and Ryan Marquez blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown to give the Cowboys a 24-20 lead.

The momentum was short-lived as the Golden Hurricane converted a third-and-13 and a third-and-9 before Brin’s 41-yard touchdown pass to JuanCarlos Santana on third-and-10 to put Tulsa ahead 27-24.

The Pokes trailed 20-17 at the intermission despite getting a defensive touchdown and the team’s first offensive touchdown of the season.

Bertagnole’s strip-sack of Brin was recovered in the end zone by Easton Gibbs to give UW a 7-0 lead 37 seconds into the game.

"It was big for us to jump out on them fast," said Gibbs, who finished with a team-high eight tackles. "It’s a momentum game. To do that today felt really nice."

The offenses exchanged 13-play drives resulting in field goals to make the score 10-3. Peasley, who was 5-for-20 passing for 30 yards in the loss at Illinois, was 4-for-4 passing for 27 yards in the first quarter.

Steven Anderson, Tulsa’s 269-pound running back, bulldozed his way over the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown to tie the score 10-10.

UW lined up with one receiver – Will Pelissier – flanked out on the west side of the field and nine blockers for Peasley, who delivered a perfect 48-yard touchdown strike to the sophomore from Big Horn to make the score 17-10 with 57 seconds left in the half.

"Will went out there, and he’s a lot faster than people think," Bohl said of dialing up "Big Horn 22" for UW's first offensive touchdown of the season. "He’s a heck of a lot faster than the University of Tulsa thinks he is."

Completions of 33 and 22 yards and a pass-interference call against Deron Harrell set up Brin’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Malachai Jones with eight seconds on the clock to give the Golden Hurricane a 20-17 advantage at halftime.

"I think we threw it 52 times today," Montgomery said. "That's generally not our characteristic, we like to be more balanced.

The Pokes only gave up 61 yards rushing and finished with 4.0 sacks of Brin. Peasley also led UW's run-first offense with 45 yards on the ground.

A week after trying to stiff-arm a sea of criticism, the Pokes' new QB said he can't wait to learn the lyrics to "Ragtime Cowboy Joe" so he can celebrate better after the next win.

"No one was surprised," Peasley said of the young team's reaction to the victory. "It was kind of like, ‘This is who we are, this is what we’ve been doing.’ That’s why last week was such a disappointment because we knew we were better than that.

"As a team it’s probably the best feeling in the world, just coming into a locker room, looking at one another, it’s all love and it’s good."