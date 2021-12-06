Wyoming Cowboys defense adjusting to staff, starting lineup changes for Potato Bowl

LARAMIE – The coaching carousel has been especially dizzying in 2021.

Big brands like Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Oregon have had sitting head coaches poached by other Power 5 programs. Other schools have locked up their coaches with lucrative 10-year contracts that look like blockbuster Major League Baseball deals.

The NCAA transfer portal is also whirring and overcrowded with more players seeking second chances than available scholarships.

These issues have impacted Wyoming, but on a much smaller level.

The Cowboys will be without their defensive line coach and a defensive starter when they play Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 21 at Albertson’s Stadium (1:30 p.m., ESPN).

The departure of beloved assistant Pete Kaligis to Washington State and nickel back Keyon Blankenbaker to the portal were met with hugs and handshakes inside the High Altitude Performance Center.

“He did an unbelievable job for us,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said of Kaligis, who will be Washington State’s associate head coach after a 13-year stint in Laramie dating back to the Dave Christensen era. “I want to wish him and his family well.”

Moments after Kaligis sent the players a text informing them that he was joining former UW defensive coordinator and new Washington State head coach Jake Dickert in Pullman, senior defensive end Garrett Crall ran up from the training room to his office for a proper goodbye.

“It’s not just what he meant to the D-line, it’s what he meant to the whole team. Coach Kaligis in a lot of ways is the backbone to this team,” Crall said. “I think the best things that he did here weren’t the X’s and O’s of football on the field. It was the relationships that he built with guys in the locker room on the offensive side of the ball, the defensive side of the ball.”

Defensive ends coach Marty English, a college assistant since 1989, will take over Kaligis’ duties during bowl practices. Bohl wants to take his time with hiring a replacement when the season concludes.

“He obviously knows defense better than any of us. I’m excited for him because he’s a guy that’s just really fun to play for,” Crall said of English. “He has a standard for you, and everyone knows the standard every single day. It’s just kind of a yes-sir thing. We’re going to go out here and dominate practice. That’s just what we do.”

Blankenbaker, who earned a degree from UW in 2020, met with Bohl before deciding to opt out of the Potato Bowl and hop into the portal as a graduate transfer.

The fifth-year senior from Oak Park, Ill., had 33 tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown against Ball State this season. Blankenbaker is the only player on the roster seeking a transfer at this point.

“Keyon and I had some great conversations,” Bohl said. “I think he’s just looking at the next chapter of his life. He was gracious in my office. We really appreciate him being here.”

Keonte Glinton, a sophomore with 10 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception in 10 games this season, is projected to start at nickel back for the Cowboys against Kent State’s prolific offense.

“I think we’re in good shape there,” Bohl said. “But I want to wish Keyon the very best.”

Another national trend in recent years is for early-round NFL prospects to opt out of bowl games and begin focusing on their draft preparations.

Chad Muma, a Butkus Award finalist, will be on the blue turf playing for the Cowboys in the Potato Bowl.

Muma, an all-Mountain first team selection, follows in the footsteps of current Buffalo Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen, who played in the 2017 Potato Bowl, and current Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, who played in the 2019 Arizona Bowl.

“I never really questioned in my mind whether I was going to play in a bowl game or not,” Muma said. “Logan is similar to me in thinking that we play for Wyoming, so we’re going to go play our last game. Of course I’m going to play in a bowl game.”

Muma ranks second in the FBS in solo tackles (6.7 per game) and fourth in total tackles (10.8 per game). He also returned two of his three interceptions for touchdowns during the regular season.

