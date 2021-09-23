Wyoming Cowboys defense among nation's best in forcing turnovers

Muma finished with 12 tackles against the reigning Mid-American Conference champions and is third nationally in tackles per game (11.0). The star middle linebacker also returned an interception for a touchdown in the win at Northern Illinois and leads the nation in that category.

UW’s cornerbacks would like to get in on the pick-six party.

“C.J. (Coldon) came up to me and told me that. We were talking about that,” Hearn said of Muma leading the team in interceptions. “It’s interesting, man. I love it. Of course we’re all competitors, we want to win games, but we even compete with each other, too. …

“Everybody wants to get one after seeing that, but we’ve all just got to do our jobs. If it comes to us, it comes to us. We can’t go out of our way, just do what we’re coached to do.”

UW’s defense will have opportunities to make more splash plays against UConn, which is minus-five (123rd) in turnover margin.

During last week’s 52-21 loss at Army, quarterback Tyler Phommachanh was 11-for-26 passing for 109 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. The freshman’s 38-yard touchdown run in the third quarter was UConn’s first score against an FBS opponent this season.