LARAMIE – How good is No. 4 Texas on offense?

Well, Quinn Ewers just shredded Nick Saban’s defense for 349 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Longhorns to a 34-24 victory at Alabama.

The Crimson Tide’s defensive line barely touched the former five-star quarterback recruit and failed to sack Ewers.

The top-ranked QB recruit in last year's class, Arch Manning, will likely be holding a clipboard until Ewers leaves for the NFL draft.

Isiah Neyor would probably be the most talented wide receiver in the Mountain West if he had not transferred. Wyoming’s former WR1 is buried on Texas’ depth chart and has one catch this season.

Adonai Mitchell had three receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns, Xavier Worthy had five receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown and Jordan Whittingham added three catches for 44 yards to lead the Longhorns receivers’ barrage in Tuscaloosa.

Tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders was the weapon with the most receiving yards (114) and the longest reception (50 yards) against the Crimson Tide.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said the game plan was to be aggressive throwing the ball against Alabama, but if he wanted to establish the run more that wouldn’t have been an issue.

Jonathan Brooks, CJ Baxter and Jaydon Blue have gained 231 yards on 53 carries (4.4 yards per attempt) through two games.

So, where do the Cowboys (2-0) start when coming up with a game plan to slow down the Longhorns (2-0) on Saturday night at DK-Texas Memorial Stadium?

“That’s a really good question,” UW defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel said. “As far as where you start, maybe seeing if you can play with 12 or 13 people.”

What initially catches the eye of the Pokes from studying the ‘Bama game is the explosive plays. Worthy’s 44-yard touchdown in the second quarter gave Texas a 10-3 lead and Mitchell’s 39-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter turned the Tide for good.

“The first thing that you always have to try to do is manage and control big plays. They’re a big-play offense, they’ve got big-play players,” Sawvel said. “So, that’s the first thing you’re trying to do. They’re also effective in the run game, they can do things there. They’re just really talented.

“To sit there and go, where do you start? There’s a lot of places to start. It’s not very fun.”

The Pokes limited Texas Tech to four plays of 20 yards or more, all on passes, during the 35-33 double-overtime win in the opener.

A 40-yard completion on a trick play late in the fourth quarter was the only explosive play Portland State had during its 31-17 loss last week in Laramie.

UW is allowing only 2.5 yards per rushing attempt, which ranks 25th in the FBS. Two opposing quarterbacks, the Red Raiders’ Tyler Shough (12 yards) and the Vikings’ Dante Chachere (11 yards), have the two longest runs against the Cowboys this season.

“You always have to make an offense like this one dimensional,” middle linebacker Easton Gibbs said. “Going into the game, we definitely got to stop the run game, but we also realize the weapons that they have on the outside and at quarterback. We’ve got our hands full, but I think if we limit them to the one dimension, I think we will be all right.”

The Cowboys will step on the field with confidence after making enough plays on defense, including Wrook Brown’s momentum-changing interception of Shough, to beat Texas Tech.

Free safety Wyett Ekeler had an interception and cornerback Tyrecus Davis recovered a fumble that he forced against Portland State.

UW head coach Craig Bohl said his team will probably have to be plus-three in turnover margin and find a way to get pressure on Ewers to pull off this upset.

“We said before the season the two best offenses we play all year are in the first three weeks,” Sawvel said. “This is by far the most talented offense that we’ll see. They do a really good job. It’s not like Coach Sarkisian doesn’t know what he’s doing. There’s not only the challenge of them having extremely good talent, but that talent is also extremely well coached.”