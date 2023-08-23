LARAMIE – Wyoming is expected to field a championship-level defense this season.

The Cowboys are led by Easton Gibbs, the preseason Mountain West defensive player of the year, at middle linebacker. Defensive end DeVonne Harris and defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole were also named to the all-conference first team last month.

Nose tackle Cole Godbout is arguably more dominant than any of the aforementioned players and healthy again after missing the second half of the 2022 season with a foot injury. New starting cornerback Kolbey Taylor was recently named to Bruce Feldman’s “Freaks List” in the Athletic.

But this unit will be tested early with UW opening the season against Texas Tech on Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium (5:30 p.m., CBS) and also playing at No. 11 Texas on Sept. 16 in Austin.

The Star-Tribune recently caught up with Jay Sawvel to get his thoughts on his unit:

Thorburn: When you have a deep, veteran defensive line can you do more during fall camp?

Sawvel: Yeah. I mean, I think the thing is we do look better, we’re bigger and we’re more physical up there than what we’ve been overall. So, you’d like to think that’s going to be a strength of ours throughout the season. Part of it is we’ve got two experienced ends (DeVonne Harris and Braden Siders), we’ve got one talented end (Sabastian Harsh). I think getting the fourth defensive end solidified has been a big thing in camp. The fourth defensive tackle, Ben Florentine, has done really well. He’s bigger. Bertagnole where he’s at and Godbout where he’s at … then Gavin Meyer is the one I think maybe has made the biggest jump. He played solid last year and had a really good spring and has had a really good fall. He’s a really heavy-handed guy, up over 280 pounds now. There’s just been improvement there. We’re going to rely on that and actually put a little bit more on their plate at times, which allows us to maybe do some things at other positions.

Thorburn: You have Easton Gibbs at Mike linebacker. How did the competition at weak-side linebacker go with Shae Suiaunoa healthy again and Connor Shay coming off an impressive spring?

Sawvel: We’re kind of situated right now with Connor Shay being Easton’s backup and he will play. Cole DeMarzo has done pretty well, and he will be the backup at Will linebacker. We’re not really cross-training anyone right now. Where Connor is at is a lot further along than where he was a year ago, where Cole is at is improved from where he was a year ago, and I think Shae Suiaunoa has had a great summer and a really good fall. I can look at him and think he will be a substantially improved player this year than what he was a year ago. He’s really paying attention to detail. He’s an interesting guy. Two years ago, it was a self-fulfilling prophecy. He viewed himself as a two, he prepared like a two, and he practiced like a two. Last year he viewed himself as a starter, did a lot more practice and preparation like a starter. But now he took what he did well a year ago and what he didn’t do well a year ago and is a guy who really wants to improve. He has prepared at a different level, he’s practicing at a different level, so it has been good.

Thorburn: Are you still happy with the three top cornerbacks from the spring (Kolbey Taylor, Jakorey Hawkins, Tyrecus Davis) and searching for a fourth or has there been some movement there?

Sawvel: We’re searching for the fourth. I think what happens at that position is when you practice day in, day out there’s a level of consistency that’s required. I think we’ve been solid. We have a lot of room for improvement at the position overall. Do I like where we’re at now compared to a year ago? Yes. Do I think we’re a finished product or that’s a strength of our defense? No, not yet. There’s a lot of development that needs to take place at that position and we don’t have a lot of time to develop it based on the people we’re going to be playing. But we are improved at the position from where we were a year ago.

Thorburn: I’d imagine your secondary will have to play at a high level in the opener to combat Texas Tech’s tempo and receivers?

Sawvel: Look, you could have a really good secondary and you’re going to have your hands full with that. It’s a huge challenge. It doesn’t matter if somebody puts it on some billboard or bulletin board or anything like that, but the two best offenses we will play are in Week 1 (vs. Texas Tech) and Week 3 (at Texas). Bottom line. OK, so if we’ve just offended somebody we play down the line, OK, great. I mean, we’re watching Texas Tech on video and they’re really, really good. It’s a huge challenge right out of the gate. I mean, they made Oklahoma look like a scout team. They scored 40 on Ole Miss. These guys are really good. It’s a big challenge.

