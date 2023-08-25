LARAMIE – In this new college football landscape there are a lot of players trying to make money off their names, images and likenesses.

One of Wyoming’s rising defensive stars is happy flipping burgers and making sandwiches for the going rate at local fast-food restaurants.

DeVonne Harris, who was recently voted to the preseason all-Mountain West team, was moonlighting at Dairy Queen last year while leading the Cowboys in sacks.

“I started in the kitchen, so I made all the burgers, all the chicken strips, all the fries,” Harris said. “Then they switched me to ice cream. It was pretty nice, I got to bring home a couple Blizzards.”

Sadly, for Harris’ teammates in the group chat, the free post-shift Blizzard party is over. He is now working at Jersey Mike’s Subs. His other side hustle in Laramie is dog sitting.

“I’ve never heard him complain. He just goes to work, literally,” UW defensive ends coach Brian Hendricks said. “Not just here in the building, but he goes and punches a clock outside of the building as well. It just speaks volumes about him. He puts his head down and does what he has to do.”

One of the biggest questions for the Pokes entering the 2022 season was: Who is going to rush the passer? Garrett Crall graduated and Solomon Byrd, Victor Jones and Jaylen Pate entered the transfer portal.

Harris helped fill the void with 8.0 sacks and 13.0 tackles for loss. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound fifth-year junior had appeared in 17 games as a backup before his breakout campaign.

About the only thing that didn’t go Harris’ way was when Boise State quarterback Taylen Green came out of nowhere to prevent him from returning a fumble for a dramatic victory. The Pokes lost on a last-second interception moments later to derail their MW title run.

“He is taller than me. I would have to agree with that,” Harris said when asked if the athletic Green is the only quarterback in the conference who could have tackled him. “As soon as I got the ball, the color in my eyes just turned off. I saw a wide-open path to the right, I didn’t see color to the left, so I ran that way.”

The colorful Harris is part of a UW defensive line that is arguably the best in the MW with the return of nose tackle Cole Godbout, defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole and defensive end Braden Siders opposite Harris.

Another talented pass rusher, Sabastian Harsh, is expected to join the rotation after missing last season due to injury and part of fall camp due to a surgical procedure on his injured knee.

Gavin Meyer and Ben Florentine are proven rotational players on the interior that have practices at starter levels during camp.

“It has shown up a lot,” Harris said of the unit’s dominance during camp. “Bash (Harsh), back in the spring you could see a lot of that rust coming off from the previous fall camp. The first day you see what our D-line was going to be this year, how good we were going to be. Bash says he has felt better than before he had his knee surgery. Then bringing (Siders) back and trying to get Tyce (Westland) and Kevin (Sjogren) to fight for fourth and fifth spot.

“The (defensive tackles), it’s nice seeing them have more than just Cole and Bert. You have Gavin, you have Ben, and you have Caleb (Robinson). Jaden (Williams) is working sometimes with us. It’s nice seeing that depth come in.”

Harris is clearly one of Craig Bohl’s favorites on this team.

UW’s head coach, who made a conscious effort to get to know his players better after the mass exodus to the portal following the 2021 season, does an impression of Harris’ gravelly voice and smiles when talking about the disruptive defensive end’s wardrobe.

“He’s a unique guy,” Bohl said last season when Harris emerged as a highly productive player for the Pokes. “He’ll come to practice with pajamas on that are who knows what color. He’s got socks that are ... the pajamas are stuck inside the socks.

“I make fun of him, and he answers back to me.”

Harris, who is from Big Lake, Minnesota, said he enjoys winters at 7,220 feet and is planning to return to UW to use his sixth year of eligibility in 2024.

The NFL might offer a significant pay raise if Harris continues to dominate opposing offensive tackles.

Hendricks, who replaced the retired Mary English on Bohl’s staff in the spring, will lean on the eccentric goggle-wearing pass rusher to make impact plays this season, starting against Texas Tech next Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (5:30 p.m. CBS).

“DeVonne is different but in a very good way,” Hendricks said. “He’s one of those individuals when you’re around him he has the light, he has that spark and people are drawn to him. His sense of humor, he knows when to pick and choose his moments. When it’s time to go to work, it’s time to go to work.

“It has been an honor to work with a young man like him.”