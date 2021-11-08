Wyoming Cowboys defensive line depth being tested with loss of Solomon Byrd

LARAMIE – The victory cannon was fired, and Victor Jones won the sprint to the visiting sideline.

The senior defensive end was the first player to grab the Bronze Boot after Wyoming’s 31-17 win over Colorado State last Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

As head coach Craig Bohl noted, the team’s fifth-year seniors like Jones went 4-1 in the Border War during their careers.

The lone defeat was the 34-24 loss in 2020 to the Rams at an empty Canvas Stadium.

“After losing that one and just seeing how they rushed our sideline, those are the images that spun in my head for the past year,” Jones said. “I was just very excited to get the boot back home to Laramie. It felt good to do that.”

The depth of UW’s defensive line is being tested as the Cowboys (5-4, 1-4 Mountain West) look to ride the momentum of their rivalry win against Boise State this Friday at Albertsons Stadium (7 p.m., FS1).

Bohl said starting defensive end Solomon Byrd, who did not play against CSU, is expected to miss the remainder of the season with an undisclosed injury.

UW previously lost starting defensive tackle Ravontae Holt to a season-ending injury.

Garrett Crall had planned to grab the boot and present it to Holt and wide receiver Ayden Eberhardt, who suffered a season-ending knee injury at San Jose State, but the super senior defensive end said he ran into an official and was unable to beat Jones to the traveling trophy.

Now they will also be playing for Byrd, who had 37 tackles and was tied for the team lead with 3 ½ sacks before getting injured in the 27-21 loss to San Jose State two weeks ago.

“It does hurt because Solomon is a really good player and we are able to play off of each other out there,” Crall said. “I'm really thankful that we have guys and depth at that position.”

Jones had three tackles and two pass breakups, sophomore Jaylen Pate had two tackles and redshirt freshman Caleb Robinson added four tackles against CSU.

Starting nose tackle Cole Godbout had seven tackles and 1 ½ sacks and starting defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole added four tackles and a half-sack.

“We still have some good players running around that will get lined up and play hard and do their job,” defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel said of his defensive line depth getting tested down the stretch. “We’re missing two players that were starters to start the year and good football players.

"That's always a challenge, but we've been really happy with what we are getting from the guys behind them and expect the same thing going forward.”

Muma earns MWC honor

UW’s Chad Muma was named the Mountain West defensive player of the week after finishing with a team-high 11 tackles and an interception against CSU.

The senior linebacker is 10th nationally in tackles (9.9 per game) and third in solo tackles (6.4 per game). Muma’s interception was his third of the season after he returned picks for touchdowns against Northern Illinois and Ball State.

Muma, a Butkus Award semifinalist, has been named the MWC’s defensive player of the week twice this season.

Notable

Bohl said the team’s 24-hour rule for celebrating a victory was cut short due to only having six days between the Border War and the Boise State game.

Players were not given Sunday off as normal with preparations for the Broncos beginning less than 24 hours after the CSU win.

Quotable

“Coaches are running on a lot of caffeine right now,” Bohl said of the condensed week of game planning and practices. “It’s a big, big ballgame.”

