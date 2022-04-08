Wyoming Cowboys' depth at safety being tested during spring practice

LARAMIE – Craig Bohl didn’t walk out of the indoor practice facility Thursday satisfied after Wyoming’s fifth spring practice.

“Overall, the head ball coach isn’t completely happy with the day,” UW’s head coach said. “Not every day is going to be a chamber of commerce day out there. That’s kind of where we’re at.”

Bohl is tired of the gale force winds keeping the Pokes from practicing outside and he’s already had his fill of seeing safeties limp into the training room.

Isaac White, the Cowboys’ projected starter at the free safety spot, suffered a high hamstring pull during Thursday’s practice that could keep him off the field for the remainder of the spring.

“Losing Isaac is going to put us back some,” Bohl said. “I don’t want to be negative here, but my experience with that injury is he is probably going to miss several weeks.”

Air Force transfer TJ Urban, a newcomer the coaching staff thought could compete at safety right away, tore an ACL during the first spring practice.

Bohl said defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel is pleased with the level White and senior strong safety Miles Williams were playing at together.

“Those two guys were coming around to where we felt good,” Bohl said. “To say those two are on the same level as Andrew Wingard and Marcus Epps, we had two NFL starters back there, I wouldn’t say that right now, but the future looks bright.”

UW lost free safety Esaias Gandy to graduation and strong safety Rome Weber to the transfer portal after the 2021 season.

White, a sophomore, is the only player listed as a free safety on the current roster. Williams and Wyett Ekeler were the top two strong safeties going into the spring.

Four redshirt freshmen – Wrook Brown, Michael Chavez, Andrew Johnson and Brenndan Warady – are listed at safety without a specific position designation.

Johnson, the former Cheyenne Central standout, said he added eight pounds of muscle and his weight room numbers "skyrocketed" over the winter.

“It’s really allowing me to play faster and play more physical,” Johnson said. “There’s a lot of spots open and there’s a lot of young dudes, so every day you’re going in and being the best you can possibly be.”

Passing game struggles

So far the quarterbacks and wide receivers haven’t taken advantage of the thinning secondary.

Andrew Peasley, Hank Gibbs and Evan Svoboda are the frontrunners competing to replace departed starters Sean Chambers and Levi Williams behind center.

“Still a scramble at quarterback,” Bohl said. “There’s some good things and some bad things. Some errant throws (Thursday) that I wasn’t pleased with, missed some long balls, so we didn’t make as much progress as I would like.”

The quarterbacks don’t have the luxury of targeting Isaiah Neyor, who took his talents to Texas after leading the team with 44 receptions for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

Joshua Cobbs, who was second on the team with 25 receptions for 245 yards and a touchdown, was the Pokes’ No. 1 target before pulling a calf muscle Thursday.

Wyatt Wieland, Alex Brown, Tyrese Grant and Jaylen Sargent are also in the mix.

“That part of our team needs to collectively raise the bar,” Bohl said.

Talented tight ends

Perhaps the Cowboys can lean on the tight end position this fall, a position group with depth, experience, size and skill.

Starter Treyton Welch is back, along with Colin O’Brien, Jackson Marcotte, Parker Christensen and Nick Miles. Rock Springs High standout Isaac Schoenfeld, a member of the 2022 recruiting class, will join the competition this summer.

“We’re really deep at that position, and we’ll utilize that,” Bohl said. “It’s taken a couple years, but we have a nice combination of some big guys along with some more mobile guys like Treyton and Parker, who can really stretch the field.”

Welch led the unit with 19 receptions for 163 yards and two touchdowns with Christensen adding 13 catches for 127 yards in 2021.

Let’s get (more) physical

UW has practiced three times in full pads and the head ball coach wasn’t thrilled with the physicality of Thursday’s session.

“It sounded like some pillows rushing into one another,” Bohl said of the full-contact work. “I wasn’t really pleased with that, but sometimes the tape is never as bad as you thought or sometimes not as good.”

UW will practice again Saturday. The spring game is scheduled for 2 p.m. on April 30 at War Memorial Stadium.

