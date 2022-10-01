Wyoming Cowboys drubbed 33-16 by San Jose State Spartans

LARAMIE – The Pokes were shoved off the top of the Mountain Division.

Wyoming was out-played on both sides of the line of scrimmage during a bruising 33-16 defeat to San Jose State on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 17,765 at War Memorial Stadium.

The Cowboys (3-3, 1-1 Mountain West), who were embarrassed by Chevan Cordeiro during Hawaii’s blowout win on the same field last November, allowed the transfer quarterback to pass for 314 yards and a touchdown and run for 24 net yards and two touchdowns.

Andrew Peasley had his worst passing performance since the Week 0 loss at Illinois, finishing 6-for-20 for 85 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. UW’s quarterback did run for a team-high 74 yards despite taking two sacks.

"It was a rough night," UW head coach Craig Bohl said. "As a coach I’ve got to encourage these guys to stay in the fight. I don’t think there’s going to be any quit in them. We’ve got to bounce back in a quick hurry. There’s a lot to play for."

Cordeiro’s 18-yard touchdown scamper gave the visitors the 17-point lead with 6:12 remaining and put the dagger in the Pokes.

Bohl and Co. waved the white flag on the next series as Dawaiian McNeely was stopped for a 1-yard gain on third-and-20 and Clayton Stewart was sent out to punt for the sixth and final time.

Stewart had more punting yards (311) than UW had total yards (253).

"Typically, we’re able to get some movement up front with our offensive line. We got took to the woodshed," Bohl lamented. "That’s going to be a learning experience for us. That’s a really impressive front but we’re going to play other people that are good up front."

The Spartans (3-1, 1-0) looked like the team that won the MW during the 2020 season, piling up 455 yards and smothering UW’s anemic offense.

Peasley’s first pass of the second half was intercepted by star defensive end Cade Hall to set the Spartans up at the UW 27-yard line.

Cordeiro threw a 26-yard pass to Elijah Cooks on the next snap and running back Kairee Robinson scored a touchdown on a direct snap to give SJSU a commanding 26-10 lead.

"It was tough to have that pick coming out of halftime," tight end Treyton Welch said. "That’s tough, that’s a momentum shift."

After a three-and-out by the Pokes, Taren Schive missed a 29-yard field goal to keep some hope alive for the home team.

The game was stopped for about 15 minutes after defensive lineman Noah Wright, who came up with a safety in the first quarter, suffered what appeared to be a serious head injury and was taken off the field in an ambulance.

SJSU head coach Brent Brennan told Bohl after the game that Wright had movement in his legs.

When play resumed, Peasley broke loose for a 61-yard run and then threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to tight end Parker Christensen. McNeely’s 2-point conversion attempt failed, but the Pokes were suddenly within 26-16.

On orders from Bohl, Peasley went straight to the training room after the game instead of doing a postgame interview with the media.

Swen picked up a fourth-and-2 but right guard Emmanuel Pregnon was injured on the play and replaced by Jack Walsh. Peasley took a 9-yard sack on third-and-5 on the final play of the third quarter.

"I was concerned coming into this game. We had a lot of guys that were banged up and really didn’t practice until Wednesday," Bohl said. "When I saw their defensive front, boy, they are much more impressive on the hoof than on tape."

The Pokes trailed 19-10 at the intermission after getting out-gained 253-136 in total yards. SJSU ran 44 plays to UW’s 25 plays and had possession for 20 minutes, 20 seconds before the break.

On the Cowboys’ first snap of the game, Peasley bruised his hip after getting thrown hard into the turf on a rollout.

Jayden Clemons entered the game and completed his first career pass to Joshua Cobbs for 25 yards on a third down.

Peasley returned to the game but was unable to keep the chains moving. John Hoyland’s 42-yard field goal gave the Pokes an early 3-0 lead.

San Jose State’s Travis Benham had a booming 54-yard punt downed at the UW 1-yard line. On the next play, Titus Swen was swarmed under in the end zone for a safety, cutting the Cowboys advantage to 3-2 with 7:45 remaining in the first quarter.

"That’s a play that sometimes, if a defensive lineman can take a shot and jump out of a gap, it can either make you look good or bad," Bohl said. "That hurt."

The Cowboys allowed three third-down conversions and were called for a facemask penalty, but the Spartans’ drive bogged down inside the 10-yard line and Schive missed a 26-yard field goal.

SJSU had possession of the ball for 10:33 of the first quarter.

It appeared that Keonte Glinton forced a fumble in the red zone recovered by Isaac White, but the officials ruled the pass to Charles Ross incomplete.

Jordan Bertagnole forced Cordeiro to fumble on the ensuing third down. Left tackle Fernando Carmona recovered and Schive made a 40-yard field goal to give the visitors a 5-3 lead.

"I asked some questions about what I thought was a fumble and I got a different explanation," Bohl said.

Peasley scrambled for 14 yards on a third-and-15, but Swen was stopped for no gain on a fourth-and-1 at the SJSU 40.

Cordeiro took advantage of the turnover on downs by throwing a strike to Elijah Cooks for 53 yards and finding tight end Skylar Loving-Black for an 8-yard touchdown to make the score 12-3 with 6:30 remaining in the second quarter.

Wyatt Wielend returned the kickoff 22 yards and drew a 15-yard penalty by getting clocked out of bounds.

Peasley spun out of a sack and moved the chains with a 6-yard pass to Wieland. On the next snap they connected on a 38-yard touchdown that cut UW’s deficit to 12-10.

Pass-interference and personal foul penalties called against UW and a fourth-down conversion set up Cordeiro’s 1-yard touchdown run to extend the Spartans’ advantage with 16 seconds left in the half.

The Pokes will limp into next week's game at New Mexico before a much-needed open date.

"A disappointing loss, but that’s a good football team," Bohl said. "We’ll lick our wounds and get ready for the Lobos."