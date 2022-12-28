Wyoming Cowboys embracing Barstool Sports exposure ahead of Arizona Bowl broadcast

TUCSON, Arizona – Wyoming students interested in watching the Arizona Bowl won’t have any trouble finding the game.

Many of them already follow the Barstool Sports social media platforms and will be able to easily download the Barstool TV app to a smart television.

Craig Bohl is admittedly not too familiar with Big Cat, PFT Commenter or any of the other Barstool talent.

But UW’s ninth-year head coach said the Pokes are excited to ride for the brand via the popular digital media company founded by Dave Portnoy in 2003.

“Their appetite to consume information is different than a guy like me,” Bohl said. “So, to broaden that market, I think, is great. I applaud the Arizona Bowl and Barstool going into this venture. I don’t want to say it’s unconventional because everything I’ve heard about Barstool, I get where they’re at with some of their angles, but everything I’ve experienced and everything I’ve been told is whatever they do they do it first class.”

Andrew Peasley, Easton Gibbs and Frank Crum were among the Cowboys who helped create content for Barstool in Laramie in the weeks after it was announced UW had been selected to play Ohio in the Arizona Bowl.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. streaming on Barstool.TV.

“I think they’re very enjoyable, very well known,” Peasley said of the Barstool media stars. “It’s exciting for our generation and our players to be around them and meet some of the guys.”

UW athletics director Tom Burman said he would prefer to have the game on a traditional over-the-air network like ESPN, but having Barstool promoting the Pokes for a month will expose the program to a new audience.

“Our fans, some of them are still adapting to that world, but they’re coming along,” Burman said of watching games on streaming services. “We’re excited. Barstool has a reach that we don’t probably get our brand out on as often as we should. It’s a very young market and it’s an opportunity for us to grow our brand in a different space.”

Bohl, who essentially posted a help wanted ad for a transfer quarterback on social media a year ago, is adapting to the portal and embracing having UW participating in Barstool’s first broadcast of the Arizona Bowl.

Boise State canceled its appearance in the bowl last season, citing a spike in COVID-19 cases within the program.

“This is going to be an opportunity for us to showcase our football program in a different light,” Bohl said. “I’m personally excited about it. I don’t know all the characters that these guys do, but I do know as soon as we were selected, they were all jumping up and down because of the Barstool deal.”