Wyoming Cowboys enjoy return after a September without football in 2020

“I am enjoying it,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said of the return to a more traditional season. “As a coaching staff and as a coach, you want to have a chance to go out and coach your guys and for them to be able to exercise their skill that they work so hard at. It’s hard to dial it back.

“A year ago at this time, I don’t think we even made the decision to play yet. We were one of the conferences that chose not to play. It’s been great to have fans back in the stands. We certainly have been following the protocols and everything else. It’s been great to celebrate college football.”

‘Serious mental health issues’

There was nothing that could have prepared UW athletics director Tom Burman for dealing with the crisis of keeping the department afloat and 420 student-athletes safe during a worldwide pandemic.