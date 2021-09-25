Wyoming Cowboys escape with 24-22 win over UConn Huskies

The Cowboys trailed 13-3 at the end of the intermission after being flagged for six penalties totaling 70 yards.

Brian Brewton returned the opening kickoff 43 yards, and nickel back Keyon Blankenbaker was called for pass-interference on a third-and-3 to help the Huskies march down the field.

UConn, facing a fourth-and-inches at the UW 11-yard line, called timeout and decided to settle for a 28-yard field goal by Joe McFadden to take a 3-0 lead.

Chambers converted a third-and-10 with a completion to Neyor on the visitors’ first possession, but an offensive pass-interference call against Parker Christensen negated the play and led to a punt.

On UW’s second drive, John Hoyland was unable to tie the score when his 43-yard field goal attempt hit the right upright. It was the first miss of the season for the sophomore placekicker, who had made 16 of his previous 17 attempts dating back to his freshman all-American campaign.

An unnecessary roughness call against Coldon helped UConn’s offense stay on the field.

The Huskies faked an end-around and pitched the ball back to Phommachanh who connected with uncovered tight end Jay Rose for a 42-yard touchdown pass to make the score 10-0 with 1:25 remaining in the first quarter.