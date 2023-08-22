LARAMIE – Evan Svoboda never looked in the rear-view mirror.

The physically gifted quarterback was given extra reps during spring practice and continued his progression during Wyoming’s fall camp.

Svoboda enters the season No. 2 on the depth chart, which UW head coach Craig Bohl released Monday. The sophomore from Mesa, Arizona, is behind starter Andrew Peasley after holding off Jayden Clemons, last year’s backup and Border War hero, in the competition.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Svoboda is one snap away from leading UW’s offense. He watched Clemons come off the bench cold after Peasley suffered a concussion against Colorado State to rally the team to a win in Fort Collins.

“It is next man up and you always have to be prepared, and I think I am prepared,” Svoboda said. “I’m obviously excited and I’m sure people are excited to see what I can do and my potential.”

Svoboda fills out the No. 17 UW jersey like Josh Davis used to. Offensive coordinator Tim Polasek said he also makes NFL throws in practice but still lacks the consistency to beat out a super senior like Peasley.

“Evan continues to just stay on it. He is playing faster now. The biggest thing he knows he has to clean up is to make all of the makeable (throws),” Polasek said. “He does make a Josh Allen-type throw, a Carson Wentz-type throw to the field where you go, whoa, we can leverage that. But he does have a tendency to lose sight of fundamentals on some makeable plays. If he can get that cleaned up, you’re looking at a real consistent guy.”

Svoboda agrees with Polasek’s evaluation at this stage of his development.

“That’s a huge compliment from him and I completely understand what he is saying,” Svoboda said. “There are times where I can make a beautiful long ball and then there’s times when I might miss an easy pass. It’s definitely an area where I can continue to improve and focus on.”

The coaching staff has emphasized the passing game after Peasley and Clemons combined to complete just 51.3% of their attempts for 1,719 yards with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season.

“It’s super exciting that we’re going to open it up a little bit and throw the ball,” Svoboda said. “That will open up our game (as quarterbacks) and show what we can do.”

Clemons, who struggled during the home loss to Boise State that started a three-game losing streak to end the season, did not make the two-deep but that doesn’t mean he won’t get another chance to play QB at UW.

“Jayden has improved,” Polasek said. “We just know a lot more about Jayden now than we did last year. If he were able to end up playing, I have a really good idea of how we want to go about it.”

Surprise RB1

Jamari Ferrell didn’t join the deep running back room until the summer but the Saddleback Community College transfer will be UW’s RB1 against Texas Tech on Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium.

Three running backs are listed on the depth chart with Ferrell at the top and sophomores D.Q. James and Sam Scott backing him up.

“He’s our starter,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said of Ferrell. “We felt like he scrimmaged really well. … When the lights were on, he really played well. So, we’re excited about him.”

Dawaiian McNeely, who was in line to be the starter, suffered a torn ACL during fall camp.

Deeper receiving unit

UW’s first depth chart of the season included three different wide receiver positions instead of listing the fullback position, although Gillette road grader Caleb Driskill will still be on the field as a lead blocker plenty this fall.

At the X spot, Alex Brown is the starter and Jaylen Sargent is the backup. At the Z spot, former walk-on Ryan Marquez is the starter and Holy Cross transfer Ayir Asante is the backup. Three players – returning starter Wyatt Wieland, Vanderbilt transfer Devin Boddie and redshirt freshman Caleb Merritt – are listed at the slot receiver position.

Gunner Gentry, who missed the 2021 and 2022 seasons with knee injuries, is also available after making it through camp healthy. Will Pelissier is out indefinitely with a finger injury.

Notable

Redshirt freshman Wes King beat out classmate Luke Sandy for the starting left guard position. The other starters on the offensive line are left tackle Frank Crum, center Nofoafia Tulafono, right guard Jack Walsh and right tackle Caden Barnett. …

UW’s defense returns 10 starters but there are some new names on the two-deep. Kolbey Taylor locked down a starting cornerback spot and is being backed up by freshman Ian Bell. Sophomores Sabastian Harsh (missed 2022 season with injury) and Tyce Westland are listed at the defensive end position opposite returning starters DeVonne Harris and Braden Siders. …

All-American placekicker John Hoyland has a new backup in freshman walk-on Erik Sandvik. The return specialists are Caleb Cooley (punts) and Wieland and Asante (kickoffs). ...

Keany Parks, a touted running back recruit, was asked to make a position change. The speedy true freshman is now playing catch-up at cornerback.