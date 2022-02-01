Wyoming Cowboys expected to add to 2022 recruiting class

LARAMIE – The whir of the transfer portal has quieted for the moment, but recruiting never stops.

Wyoming, which landed 14 players during the early signing period in December, is expected have at least two more additions to the 2022 recruiting class during Wednesday’s traditional February signing day.

The Cowboys recently received verbal commitments from Luke Sandy, a defensive tackle prospect from Parker, Colorado, and Carson York, a long snapper from Frisco, Texas.

Sandy, who is listed at 6-foot-1, 286 pounds in the Rivals database, will have a chance to develop behind returning starters Cole Godbout and Jordan Bertagnole.

Redshirt freshmen Gavin Meyer and Caleb Robinson were the backups on UW’s final depth chart of the season. Defensive tackle Jaden Williams previously joined the program as part of the 2022 class.

Head coach Craig Bohl has not announced a new defensive line coach after losing longtime assistant Pete Kaligis to Washington State.

Sandy will help shore up Bohl’s special teams unit. Starting long snapper Read Sunn suffered a season-ending knee injury during fall camp, which forced freshman Tommy Wroblewski into duty on field goals and extra points with junior Teagan Liufau handling the long snaps on punts.

“What we find in recruiting now, the lay of the land has changed so much, but we’re still sticking pretty much to a high school model,” Bohl said on Dec. 15 before the Cowboys won the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl and then lost 11 players to the portal. “So we’re pleased with the needs that we were able to address. We believe in developing high school players.

“That’s not to say we won’t add some more players as we go through the transfer portal, but that’s just not been or M.O.”

Among the key players that transferred after the season were quarterbacks Levi Williams (Utah State) and Sean Chambers (Montana State), running back Xazavian Valladay (Arizona State), wide receiver Isaiah Neyor (Texas), safety Rome Weber (Western Kentucky) and cornerbacks Azizi Hearn (UCLA) and C.J. Coldon (Oklahoma).

UW added two transfer quarterbacks -- Andrew Peasley (Utah State) and Evan Svoboda (Snow College) -- after losing last year’s starters, and signing incoming freshman Caden Becker, a 6-4, 220-pound prospect from Omaha, Nebraska.

Titus Swen and Dawaiian McNeely return at running back. The 2022 class includes LJ Richardson, who rushed for 2,180 yards and 35 touchdowns as a senior at Bellevue (Nebraska) West High.

Wide receiver Caleb Merritt, a touted three-star prospect from St. Louis, should have a chance to make an immediate impact with the departure of Neyor, the Cowboys’ leading receiver.

UW added Power 5 cornerback transfers Deron Harrell (Wisconsin) and Jakorey Hawkins (Mississippi) to replace Hearn and Coldon.

Air Force transfer TJ Urban, an all-state high school quarterback in Nebraska, is expected to play safety for the Pokes.

Michigan State linebacker transfer Cole DeMarzo will try to fill some of the void left by Chad Muma heading to the NFL.

