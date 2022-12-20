Wyoming Cowboys expected to add transfer running back during early signing period

LARAMIE – The Pokes are plugging a hole via the portal.

Wyoming is expected to add running back Harrison Waylee to the roster after the touted Northern Illinois transfer committed to the Cowboys on Monday.

Waylee rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns during NIU’s 50-43 loss to UW last season in DeKalb, Illinois.

In three seasons with the Huskies, Waylee rushed for 1,929 yards and 10 touchdowns. The 5-foot-10, 192-pound sophomore from Johnston, Iowa, will have two years of eligibility remaining.

The addition of Waylee during Wednesday’s signing period will help fill the void created by starting running back Titus Swen getting kicked off the team by head coach Craig Bohl after rushing for 1,039 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

Backups D.Q. James and Dawaiian McNeely suffered season-ending injuries down the stretch and Joey Braasch entered the transfer portal.

Bohl declined to get into details about who will be getting carries for the Cowboys (7-5) against Ohio in the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 30 in Tucson.

Redshirt freshman Jordon Vaughn and true freshman LJ Richardson are the scholarship running backs currently available.

“Certainly, our depth is lighter than what we’ve been,” Bohl said. “We have typically run with two guys at that spot. You’ll see us actively seek that position in next year’s class.”

Keany Parks, a three-star running back prospect from Kenosha, Wisconsin, is one of the high school players expected to sign with the Pokes on Wednesday.

UW’s 2023 class is down to 10 verbal commitments after two prospects were flipped by Power 5 programs.

Evan Herrmann, a defensive end from Sussex, Wisconsin, de-committed and is now planning to sign with Vanderbilt. Rocky Shields, a defensive lineman from Littleton, Colorado, also de-committed and is expected to sign with Washington State.

“That’s kind of a moving target,” Bohl said on how many players the Cowboys intend to sign Wednesday. “We’re going back and forth on saying, ‘OK, do we take a portal guy at this position, or do we take a high school guy, or do we take a junior college guy?”

Cody High standout Luke Talich, the top recruit in the state, has narrowed his choices down to the Cowboys and Power 5 opportunities at Notre Dame, Oregon State and Utah.

Landing the legacy recruit would be a huge boost to the Pokes’ 2023 class.